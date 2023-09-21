Aker Carbon Capture to present at Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference
Aker Carbon Capture ASA
21 Sep, 2023, 01:45 ET
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at the Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference today at 09:55 CEST.
The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.
CONTACT:
Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358 email: [email protected]
Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279 email: [email protected]
