Aker Clean Hydrogen AS: Annual General Meeting Approves Merger Plan

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 annual general meeting of Aker Clean Hydrogen AS was held today as a digital meeting with online participation. All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice, including approval of the merger plan dated 30 March 2022 regarding the contemplated merger with a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA. For more information regarding the merger, please see previous stock exchange releases published by Aker Clean Hydrogen AS.

The general meeting appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as the new auditor of the company.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercleanhydrogen.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

About Aker Clean Hydrogen AS

Aker Clean Hydrogen aims to develop, build, own and operate clean hydrogen production on an industrial scale. Aker Horizons is the majority shareholder of the company, and Aker Clean Hydrogen uses domain expertise across the Aker Group, including systems integration, engineering, technology development, project implementation, digitalization and financial optimization to increase efficiency and reduce project costs. The company aims to reach a net installed capacity of 5 GW by 2030, and will make a major contribution to realizing the hydrogen industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.

