OSLO, Norway, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been selected as the preferred supplier for a project within the carbon capture and storage value chain.

Aker Solutions' scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and construction.

The contract award is conditional upon the client's final investment decision (FID) and necessary governmental approvals. Following the final award, Aker Solutions expects to book a significant1 contract as order intake in the Renewables and Field Development segment in the first quarter of 2025.

1 Aker Solutions defines a significant contract as being between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.5 billion.

For further information, please contact:

Preben Ørbeck

Investor relations

[email protected]

+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum

Media contact

[email protected]

+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--aker-solutions-preferred-supplier-for-a-ccs-project,c4096848