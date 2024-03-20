Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2023

Aker Solutions ASA

20 Mar, 2024, 02:11 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2023.

The reports are attached and also available on https://www.akersolutions.com/agm-2024

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

CONTACTS:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820

The following files are available for download:

