Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Remuneration and Corporate Governance reports for 2024

Aker Solutions ASA

Apr 04, 2025, 06:17 ET

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2024. 

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release. 

CONTACT: 
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820

