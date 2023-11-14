Aker Solutions awarded a contract for the Norfolk Vanguard East offshore wind project

News provided by

Aker Solutions ASA

14 Nov, 2023, 13:20 ET

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable1 contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Vanguard East Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Norfolk, UK. The contract has a balanced risk-reward profile based on principles for long-term collaboration.  

The announcement follows the recent award for the Norfolk Vanguard West project, part of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development in the United Kingdom.

The scope of work for Aker Solutions includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high-voltage, direct-current (HVDC) offshore platform. The fabrication of the topside will be executed in a joint venture with Drydocks World Dubai, and the substructure will be fabricated at Aker Solutions' yard in Verdal, Norway.

The project is subject to regulatory approvals and the customer's final investment decision. Aker Solutions will at this stage book an order intake reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the end of the second quarter of 2024. Further to this, Aker Solutions estimates a total contract value for the company following Vattenfall's final investment decision to be in the range of NOK 6.0 to 7.0 billion. The contract has a balanced risk-reward profile and aligned incentives for efficient and safe delivery.

"We are pleased to announce the second award for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development for Vattenfall. We look forward to supporting Vattenfall to deliver one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world," said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President of New Build at Aker Solutions.

1Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion 

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Odd Naustdal
media contact
[email protected]
+47 905 76 079

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Aker Solutions awarded Limited Notice to Proceed for the next step of the Norfolk offshore wind project

Aker Solutions has been awarded a limited notice to proceed contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Vanguard West Offshore Wind Farm off the coast...

Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2023

Aker Solutions has delivered another strong quarter with growth in revenues, margins and cash generation compared to the same period last year. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.