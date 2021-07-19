Aker Solutions Awarded Major Offshore Wind Contract

OSLO, Norway, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions, as part of a consortium, has signed a major1 EPCI contract with an undisclosed customer to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore wind project. More details about the project is expected to be announced by the customer and its partners during the third quarter of 2021.

For Aker Solutions, the scope will involve engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of an offshore HVDC converter platform. This platform will consist of a steel jacket substructure and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment. Work will start immediately with installation planned to start in the second half of 2024 and final deliveries in the second half of 2025.

In an offshore wind project, the role of an offshore HVDC platform is to collect the AC power generated by the wind turbine generators (WTGs) and convert it to DC before transmission through an export cable to the project's onshore converter station and grid connection system.

Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to this award in the third quarter of 2021, in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being NOK 3.0 billion and above.

