Aker Solutions doubles down on consultancy business and unveils new name

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions' consultancy has today announced plans to double its revenues and headcount by 2030 as it introduces its new name, Entr.

Entr's growth is driven by an increased demand for Aker Solutions' early phase offerings and the need to adapt its services for new and existing markets. Entr's growth will be achieved through a significant increase in core headcount from 300 to more than 600 employees across its global hubs in Norway, the UK, Canada, the US, India, and Malaysia.

In the last quarter, Entr has secured more than 170 studies across several markets including low carbon solutions for oil and gas production, CCUS, hydrogen, offshore wind, electrical transmission, and aquaculture.

The new brand reflects Aker Solutions' evolution and ongoing commitment to support customers in an increasingly complex and fast-moving energy landscape, building on the company's long and successful history of engineering innovation, project development and delivery to provide a broader set of advisory services.

Entr works with operators, developers, governments, and investors to de-risk the commercial, technical, supply chain, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of energy projects.

"Over the past five years the rapid growth and evolution of new and emerging industries has called for different ways of working and collaborating. This has required us to build on our position as a renowned technical front-end engineer to deliver greater value and impact to customers," said Kjetel Digre, CEO, Aker Solutions.

"In the current energy landscape, many customers are exploring business models that are new to them, requiring insights on how these models relate to the overall project execution strategy. With our strong industrial and project delivery heritage, we have the experience, learnings and data needed to reduce the risk related to the commercial, regulatory, and technical aspects of energy projects, whilst ensuring safety and sustainability."

Entr's offerings include due diligence, business case analysis, concept screening, value improvement, conceptual development, technology selection and integration, regulatory processes, total system design, owner's engineering, and project execution management.

"Entr guides customers through the complexities of the energy transition, enabling them to make the robust business decisions needed to invest wisely and to achieve project and operational excellence, whilst minimizing emissions and cost," said Roddy Macpherson, SVP of Entr, Aker Solutions.

"With decades of insights gathered from executing landmark projects across the globe, Entr has the knowledge and industry expertise to link the commercial and the technical for maximum business impact. From strategy to implementation, we aim to accelerate the development of sustainable, low-carbon solutions, expanding our offer whilst continuing to deliver our renowned front-end engineering services."

Aker Solutions launched its consultancy business in 2021 with the aim to engage earlier in the value chain and develop new specialist skills and offerings building on its existing engineering capabilities. Entr will act as a growth engine for Aker Solutions, further accelerating its transformation within the global energy industry.

