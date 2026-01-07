Aker Solutions secures long-term maintenance and modifications frame agreements with Equinor

News provided by

Aker Solutions ASA

Jan 07, 2026, 15:32 ET

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded multiple five-year frame agreements for maintenance and modification services with Equinor in Norway.

The contracts include options to extend for two additional periods of three and two years, respectively. The value of the contracts will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out during the fixed contracting period.

The contracts, excluding options, will be booked as a major1 order intake in the first quarter of 2026 in the Life Cycle segment. 

1Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being between NOK 8 billion and NOK 12 billion. 

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-long-term-maintenance-and-modifications-frame-agreements-with-equinor,c4289606

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Aker Solutions awarded substantial M&M contract by ConocoPhillips

Aker Solutions has signed a six-year frame agreement with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (ConocoPhillips), which includes an option to extend the...

Aker Solutions secures significant brownfield services contract from ExxonMobil Canada

Aker Solutions has signed a five-year enabling contract with ExxonMobil Canada Properties, a partnership, as operator of the Hebron platform. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics