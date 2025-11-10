Akerman Earns Record Number of National Rankings, Honored as "2026 Law Firm of the Year" in Leveraged Buyouts & Private Equity Law by Best Lawyers

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerman is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognized by Best Lawyers as one of the "Best Law Firms" in the United States in its annual survey. The firm earned 35 national practice rankings and received the singular distinction of being named the "2026 Leveraged Buyouts & Private Equity Law Firm of the Year." This prestigious award is granted to only one firm nationwide in each practice area, recognizing Akerman's leadership, national strength, and consistent excellence in the leveraged buyouts and private equity sector.

Leading the Market in Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity

The Best Lawyers "Law Firm of the Year" awards honor firms that demonstrate sustained performance, innovation, and peer respect at the highest level. The Leveraged Buyouts & Private Equity category recognizes exceptional skill in transactional structuring, regulatory compliance, due diligence, and creative deal execution. Being selected as the top firm in this category confirms Akerman's standing among the nation's elite legal advisors to private equity sponsors, investors, and portfolio companies.

Record Number of Tier 1 Rankings Nationwide

Akerman achieved a record-breaking 157 Tier 1 rankings nationally and across major business centers, reflecting the firm's broad capabilities and reputation for excellence across its practices, including Bankruptcy and Reorganization, Corporate, Healthcare, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, and Tax. The honors also encompass 131 Metropolitan Tier 1 distinctions highlighting Akerman's strength in key markets—Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, D.C., and others.

Leadership Perspective

"Best Law Firms' recognition reflects the extraordinary talent and collaboration of our teams nationwide," said Scott Meyers, Akerman Chairman and CEO. "Earning the distinction as the '2026 Leveraged Buyouts & Private Equity Law Firm of the Year' showcases our market-leading strength in complex transactions and our unwavering focus on achieving exceptional results for clients. These honors affirm the creativity, skill, and dedication of Akerman lawyers who continue to deliver outstanding outcomes across the United States and around the world."

Recognition Demonstrates Firmwide Excellence

The Best Lawyers rankings are based on client feedback, firm performance, and peer evaluations drawn from millions of surveys nationwide. This recognition follows the release of the 2026 Best Lawyers in America list, in which 344 Akerman lawyers were honored across 80 practice areas—representing record results for the firm and placing Akerman among the top firms recognized in the country.

National Rankings

Leveraged Buyouts & Private Equity Law – "2026 Law Firm of the Year"

Appellate Practice

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy & Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law - Management

Environmental Law

Franchise Law

Health Care Law

Insurance Law

International Arbitration - Commercial

Labor Law - Management

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation - Banking and Finance

Litigation - Bankruptcy

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Environmental

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Litigation - Securities

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Patent Law

Private Funds / Hedge Funds Law

Real Estate Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law

Securities Regulation

Tax Law

Trusts and Estates

Venture Capital Law

