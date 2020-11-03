Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley Named to Marijuana Business Daily's Advisory Board

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), is pleased to announced that Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley has been named to Marijuana Business Daily's (MJBizDaily) Advisory Board.

"I am both thrilled and honored to accept this advisory position," said Billingsley. "MJBizDaily is one of the best sources of cannabis news in the industry, and I am excited to help the company continue to make smart, data-driven, decisions."

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis industry, providing industry operators with the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry. Marijuana Business Daily also serves as producer and host of the world's largest family of B2B tradeshows for the cannabis industry, MJBizCon.

Stepping into her new role, Billingsley will bring more than a decade's worth of experience in cannabis and technology services. In 2010, she founded MJ Freeway, where she served as President until April 2018, and later as the CEO until MJ Freeway was acquired by MTech to form Akerna.

In 2015, Billingsley was named as one of Fortune's Most Promising Female Entrepreneurs, in 2018, she was named one of Inc. Magazine's 100 Female Founders, and in 2019, she became the first CEO of a cannabis ancillary company to be listed on Nasdaq and was named to Entrepreneur's inaugural list of 100 Powerful Women.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable supply chain by building a cannabis technology ecosystem connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to sale to self. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq.

Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, MJ Freeway, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, and Ample Organics.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/

About Marijuana Business Daily

As the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry, Marijuana Business Daily's editors and reporters bring retailers, professional cultivators, infused product makers, ancillary service providers and finance professionals the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry. In addition to the MJBizDaily newsletter, MJBizDaily International, hemp industry reports, and the monthly Marijuana Business Magazine, Marijuana Business Daily also serves as producer and host of the world's largest family of B2B tradeshows for the cannabis industry, MJBizCon. Recent recognition and awards include Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50, The Inc. 500 and Folio Magazine's Women in Media. Marijuana Business Daily is also a proud member of the Associated Press.

