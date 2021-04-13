Akerna Flash Report: Cannabis sales predicted to reach $370,000,000 as consumers prepare for 4/20

DENVER, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), predicts that Tuesday, April 20th, a widely-popular yet unofficial "holiday" celebrating cannabis consumption, will gross $95,000,000 in legal cannabis retail sales nationally, with the following predictions for the day:

Flower will be the most purchased product on 4/20, claiming 49% of all legal sales, up 4% from the 2021 daily average.

Order total: The average order total will be up about $10 , with the average spend per customer coming in at $105.00 , compared to the 2021 average of $93.48 .

, with the average spend per customer coming in at , compared to the 2021 average of . Basket size: Customers will buy an average of 3.69 products, up 30% from the 2021 average basket size, 2.83 products.

"Elevated sales mean traffic will be at a high, making it critical for retailers to prepare their inventory, staff, and space for these upticks," said James Ahrendt, Business Intelligence Architect at Akerna. "To help with preparations, we have created a guide for dispensaries on 4/20, complete with recommendations on how to create the most seamless and enjoyable customer experience."

With 4/20 landing on a Tuesday this year, Akerna predictive data is showing that consumers planning to celebrate will shop ahead of the date, with the weekend ahead of 4/20 being the most significant weekend sales of the year and the 5-day period (4/16-4/20) sales totals exceeding $370,000,000 nationally, with the following predicted breakdown per day:

Friday, 4/16: There will be a 50% growth in daily average sales, the second largest sales day for the period with a predicted total industry sales figure of $85,000,000 . Fridays are typically the highest traffic days for cannabis retailers.

. Fridays are typically the highest traffic days for cannabis retailers. Saturday, 4/17: This will be another busy sales day in preparation for the holiday, with predicted sales reaching $78,000,000 .

. Sunday, 4/18: Anticipated to be the slowest day, but still elevated for Sundays, with a predicted spend of $50,000,000 . Historically, Sundays are the lowest cannabis sales days.

. Historically, Sundays are the lowest cannabis sales days. Monday, 4/19: Sales will pick back up from the slower Sunday, totaling $65,000,000 .

Other predictions for the "holiday" period (4/16 - 4/20):

Category sales:

Flower – 49%



Cartridge/Pens – 31%



Concentrates – 11%



Infused Edibles – 8%



Other – 1%

Sales percentage by Demographics:

Gender



62% male





38% female sales



Age



Under 30 – 29%





30-40 –31%





40-50 – 20%





50-60 –12%





Over 60 – 8%

About MJ Freeway

MJ Freeway is more than software as a service. Its flagship solution, MJ Platform, includes Platform Insights. Now operators, investors, and regulators can access the industry's largest and most statistically relevant database to drive data-driven business decisions.

Platform Insights provides:

The greatest statistical relevance across countries

Normalized data (not farmed from various disparate POS platforms)

Full cannabis supply chain data

Business insights founded in category management methodology

Platform Insights can eliminate the guesswork and provide answers to questions like:

What is the gross margin return on inventory?

What SKUs should be carried?

How do basket adjacencies influence discounting and retention strategies?

What does a medical market look like a year or five years after decriminalizing cannabis?

Click here for more information about MJ Platform.

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

About the Akerna Flash Report:

Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna's MJ Freeway subsidiary.

MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self. Some instances of the flash report may include business intelligence derived from Akerna's family of companies, including Ample Organics, Leaf Data Systems, solo sciences, and Trellis.

Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Sales projections are based on market adjustment calculations and represent the entire US market as an aggregate.

Reporting Data is obtained from operators using Akerna's MJ Platform solutions. Akerna has one of the largest seed-to-sale footprints in the cannabis industry, operating in 15 countries and 23 U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Arizona, California, Utah, Michigan, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Maine, Vermont, New Mexico, Missouri, Texas, Ohio, Maryland, Washington D.C., Kansas, Arkansas, New York.

Increases are relative to the prior period. Additional business intelligence data sources may include proprietary tools used by Akerna's family of companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

