Akero Therapeutics and InSphero partner to evaluate AKR-001 using InSphero's 3D InSight™ Human Liver Disease platform

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics and InSphero AG today announced that Akero has selected InSphero's 3D InSight™ Human Liver Disease Platform to characterize the physiological effects of AKR-001 in different types of liver cells. AKR-001 is designed to be a novel, long-acting FGF21 analog, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

"We believe AKR-001 has unique potential among investigational NASH therapies to restore whole-body metabolic balance while also acting directly to reduce inflammation and fibrotic scarring in the liver," said Tim Rolph, D.Phil., Akero Therapeutics Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder. "With InSphero's human in vitro liver disease platform, we will evaluate AKR-001's effects on human liver cells to help contextualize results from our ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial."

Akero will leverage InSphero's 3D InSight™ Human Liver NASH Model to investigate the effects of AKR-001 on: (a) liver metabolism, (b) pathways that induce stress and death of hepatocytes, the primary functional cells of liver, (c) sentinel immune effector Kupffer cells, (d) collagen-synthesizing hepatic stellate cells, and (e) NASH-induced fibrosis of the liver.

"Our research partnership with Akero Therapeutics highlights the rapid adoption of our novel in vitro discovery platform for NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," said Jan Lichtenberg, Ph.D., InSphero Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "AKR-001 shows great promise as a NASH therapy, and we are excited to be working with Akero as they perform rigorous efficacy and safety testing on their lead program."

About NASH

A leading cause of liver-related disease, NASH is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The prevalence of NASH is growing rapidly, driven by the epidemic of obesity and type 2 diabetes. NASH is characterized by damage to hepatocytes leading to liver inflammation and fibrosis that can ultimately progress to liver failure, cancer and death.



About InSphero

InSphero is the pioneer of industrial-grade, 3D-cell-based assay solutions and scalable, scaffold-free microtissue technology. Through partnerships, InSphero supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers in successful decision-making by recapitulating human physiology in vitro. Its robust and precisely engineered suite of 3D InSight™ human tissue platforms for liver toxicology, metabolic diseases, and immuno-oncology, are used by major pharmaceutical companies worldwide to increase efficiency in drug discovery and safety testing. Underlying these platforms, InSphero's Akura™ technology, which includes 96- and 384-well plate formats as well as the Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip system, drives drive efficient innovation throughout all phases of drug development.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease with high unmet medical need.

About AKR-001

AKR-001 is an Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that regulates lipid and energy metabolism, and is secreted throughout the body to alleviate cellular stress. Observations from clinical trials of AKR-001 and other FGF analogs point to AKR-001's potential to reduce liver fat, cellular stress, inflammation and fibrosis in people with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as to improve risk factors of cardiovascular disease, the principal cause of death among NASH patients.

