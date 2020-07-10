Akero Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve the overall health of NASH patients, announced today the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 6,012,390 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $36.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 784,224 shares of common stock in this offering. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $216.4 million.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance to improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate, Efruxifermin (EFX), formerly known as AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial.

