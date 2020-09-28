Akero Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 4th Annual NASH Virtual Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that Andrew Cheng, chief executive officer of Akero, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health of NASH patients. The Company's lead product candidate, AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

