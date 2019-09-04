Akero Therapeutics To Present At The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that members of the management team will provide a business overview and update at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 5:25 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9, 2019 in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for patients with NASH and other serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company's lead program AKR-001 is being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. AKR-001 is an engineered human Fc-FGF21 fusion protein designed to harness the inherent benefits of an endogenous hormone called FGF21, with the potential to reduce liver fat, mitigate inflammation, and reverse fibrosis in NASH patients. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.

SOURCE Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

