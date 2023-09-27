Akeso Announced FDA Clearance of IND for CD47 Monoclonal Antibody (AK117) in Combination with Azacitidine in Myelodysplastic Syndromes

News provided by

Akeso, Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 22:07 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Akeso, Inc. (the Company, Akeso, 9926.HK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AK117, a next generation CD47 monoclonal antibody in combination with azacitidine for treatment of patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The upcoming study, known as a randomized, double-blind, global multi-center Phase II study, is set to be conducted in the United States.

Based on the favorable safety profile and remarkable efficacy of AK117 in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS patients, as showcased in previous studies, and the strong demand from MDS patients worldwide, Akeso has conducted comprehensive scientific communication and discussions with the FDA regarding. Akeso believes that this study will facilitate the global development process for AK117.

"With more time and space, we will consistently implement a comprehensive international strategy to explore and advance our innovative therapies. For the benefit of more patients, we will leverage global resources to improve the success rate of AK117." Said Dr. Michelle Xia, the founder, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Akeso.

Anemia is a significant symptom of MDS, and effectively managing anemia and minimizing blood transfusion are crucial aspects of disease control. In contrast to other anti-CD47 antibody drugs, which have been reported to worsen anemia in MDS patients by causing RBC hemagglutination, AK117 eliminated RBC hemagglutination and also enabled to maintain full effectiveness of CD47 blockade on tumor cells, which resulted in excellent antitumor efficacy and favorable safety profile of AK117.

The previous studies of AK117 in combination with azacitidine showed positive results in patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS. AK117 reduced anemia and transfusion requirements among MDS patients, and demonstrated a favorable safety profile and remarkable efficacy. These findings position AK117 as a promising therapeutic option for MDS patients worldwide.

Notably, Akeso is consistently advancing the development of AK117 as a therapeutic agent in combination with various agents such as PD-1/CTLA-4 and PD-1/VEGF, for treatment of multiple hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

About Ligufalimab (AK117)

AK117, independently developed by Akeso, is a next generation of humanized lgG4 anti-CD47 antibody without hemagglutination effect. AK117 can bind to CD47 expressed on tumor cells and block the interaction between CD47 and SIRPα, in order to enhance the phagocytic activity of phagocytes on tumor cells, thereby inhibiting the growth of tumors.

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Also from this source

Akeso Announced 2023 Interim Results: First Profit, Growing Sales of PD-1/CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody and Priority Review of PD-1/VEGF

Akeso Announced Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF) versus Pembrolizumab in First-line PD-L1 Positive Advanced NSCLC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.