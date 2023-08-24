Akeso Announced NDA Acceptance of IL-12/lL-23 Monoclonal Antibody Ebdarokimab for Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis by China NMPA

News provided by

Akeso, Inc.

24 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso Inc. ("Akeso", the "Company"; 9926.HK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing first-in-class and best-in-class innovative medicines globally, announced today that the New Drug Application (NDA) for its fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody, ebdarokimab (IL-12/lL-23, AK101) has been accepted by the National Center for Drug Evaluation of the State Drug Administration of the People's Republic of China (NMPA CDE) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque-type psoriasis.

Ebdarokimab is Akeso's 6th self-developed innovative drug that has been successfully approved for marketing/NDA submitted, the first patented domestic innovative drug targeting IL-12/IL-23. Ebdarokimab is also the company's 2nd innovative drug in non-oncology segment that has been filed for marketing. The NDA's acceptance of ebdarokimab reflects the strength of the company's R&D in the development of new non-oncology drugs in addition to oncology.

A total of 5 clinical trials were conducted with ebdarokimab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Two pivotal Phase III clinical trials provided essential efficacy data for ebdarokimab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis at weeks 16 and 52, respectively. The results showed that ebdarokimab had significant efficacy in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis at both 16 and 52 weeks with a favorable safety profile. Ebdarokimab was effective in improving patients' quality of life while improving skin lesions.

As a number of competitive products from Akeso such as ebronucimab (PCSK9), ebdarokimab(IL-12/lL-23), gumokimab (IL-17), manfidokimab (IL-4R) and others are approved for the market consecutively, the Company's activity outside of the field of oncology will pave the way for commercialization. Akeso continues to integrate its beneficial resources to build its marketing capacity in non-oncology products with creativity and a strong market development capability, formulate targeted marketing strategies, in order for the non-oncology segment to become a powerful driver for the Company's overall successful growth.

About Ebdarokimab (IL-12/lL-23 Monoclonal Antibody, AK101)

Ebdarokimab is a novel fully human Interleukin-12/Interleukin-23 monoclonal antibody independently developed by Akeso.

The pathogenesis of psoriasis is associated with an aberrant immune response. IL-12 and IL-23 are cytokines that are naturally produced during inflammation and immune reactions, sharing the common p40 subunit, where IL-12 induces Th1 cells (helper T cells 1) to proliferate and release interferon and TNF-α (tumor necrosis factor-α), and IL-23 induces Th17 cells (helper T cells 17) to proliferate and release IL-17 (interleukin-17), etc. These cytokines are crucial for inflammatory and immune responses. By targeting and binding to the p40 subunit of IL-12 and IL-23, and hampering the interaction of IL-12 and IL-23 with cell surface receptors, ebdarokimab reduces the release of cytokines such as interferon, TNF-alpha, IL-17 and other related cytokines from T-cells, and blocks their respective mediated cellular immune responses, thus achieving the objective of treating psoriasis by inhibiting the aberrant psoriasis immune response.

About Akeso Inc.

Akeso (HKEX: 09926) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines that address significant medical needs globally. Since our inception, we have established a distinctive and integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the fundamental components, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode.

Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 30 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease, and other major therapeutic areas. 19 assets have entered the clinical stage and 3 innovative drugs have been approved. Leveraging in-house developed bispecific platform technology ("Tetrabody technology"), the company has advanced four potential first-in-class bispecific antibody drugs into market or clinical development, including cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4), ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF), PD-1/LAG-3, and TIGIT/TGF-Beta bispecific antibodies. In June 2022, cadonilimab was approved by the NMPA and became the first commercialized PD-1 based bispecific drug globally. Another Akeso internally discovered and developed oncology product, penpulimab (a PD-1 antibody), was granted marketing approval in China in August 2021. In December 2022, Akeso entered into a collaboration and license agreement for up to US$5 billion with Summit Therapeutics to accelerate global development and commercialization of ivonescimab. In August, the NDA submission of ivonescimab was accepted by China's NMPA. Akeso is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Also from this source

Akeso Announced First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Trial of Ivonescimab versus Tislelizumab for First-line Treatment of Squamous NSCLC

The eClinical Medicine of Lancet Published Phase 2 Results of Ivonescimab for the Treatment of NSCLC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.