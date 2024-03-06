Akeso Announced the First Patient Dosed in Phase III Trial of Cadonilimab(PD-1/CTLA-4) Combined with Chemotherapy versus Tislelizumab Combined with Chemotherapy in First-line Treatment of PD-L1 negative NSCLC

News provided by

Akeso, Inc.

06 Mar, 2024, 05:07 ET

HONG KONG, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso Inc. ("Akeso", 9926. HK) announced the enrollment of the first patient in the registrational Phase III clinical study comparing Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody) combined with chemotherapy versus Tislelizumab (PD-1 antibody) combined with chemotherapy in the first-line treatment for patients with PD-L1 negative (PD-L1 TPS＜1%) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (NCT05990127).

Lung cancer is a prevalent malignancy with significant global incidence and mortality rates. Retrospective studies conducted both worldwide and in China have revealed that PD-L1 negative expression is observed in up to 48% of patients with driver gene-negative NSCLC. Immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy stands as the first-line standard treatment for these patients. However, current treatment approaches provide limited survival benefits for PD-L1 negative patients. Hence, there exists a pressing clinical imperative for novel treatment modalities to enhance patients' clinical outcomes.

Compared to PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies, PD-1 monoclonal antibody plus CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody combined with chemotherapy provides greater benefits for the PD-L1 negative population. Previous studies have demonstrated that Cadonilimab possesses a "high efficacy, low toxicity" profile and shows clinical efficacy in NSCLC patients with PD-L1 negative expression.

The previous clinical studies have demonstrated that the combination therapy of cadonilimab as a first-line treatment for advanced gastric cancer and advanced cervical cancer provides significant survival benefits for the all-comer patients, irrespective of their PD-L1 expression levels. Furthermore, it exhibits robust anti-tumor effects even in patients with low PD-L1 expression or negative status. This therapeutic approach effectively addresses the limitations of current PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody immunotherapy and has the potential to reshape the landscape of cancer treatment. Akeso anticipates that Cadonilimab, in the treatment of PD-L1 negative NSCLC population, will continue its unique advantages observed in gastric and cervical cancers, becoming a new generation of efficient immunotherapy regimen for first-line treatment of advanced PD-L1 negative NSCLC patients.

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Also from this source

The promising results of a phase II clinical study for Akeso's Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4) combined standard treatment for first-line treatment of R/M cervical cancer has been published in Clinical Cancer Research

Akeso (9926.HK) announced that the results of a phase II clinical trial for PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody（cadonilimab）combined with standard...

Akeso Presented Promising Results of Cadonilimab and Lenvatinib in Combination with TACE in uHCC at 2024 ASCO GI

Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso," "we," or the "Company") today announced that the Company presented the promising phase II results of cadonilimab (a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics