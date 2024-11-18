Akeso Biopharma to Attend Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and Morgan Stanley 23rd Asia Pacific Summit

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso Biopharma (9926. HK) ("Akeso" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Michelle Xia, the company's founder, chairwoman, president, and CEO, will attend Morgan Stanley's 23rd Asia Pacific Summit. Dr. Bing C. Wang, the company's chief financial officer, will participate in the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

For the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, a live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff315/9926.hk/1912092

2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Attending Executive: Dr. Bing C. Wang, Chief Financial Officer, Akeso Biopharma

Session: Fireside Chat

Time: London Time 8:00 AM - 8:25 AM (Tuesday, November 19)

Live audio webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff315/9926.hk/1912092

Morgan Stanley's 23rd Asia-Pacific Summit (Singapore)

Attending Executive: Dr. Michelle Xia, Founder, Chairwoman, President, and CEO of Akeso Biopharma

Session: From China to the World, Innovation Pathways of China Biotech

Time: Singapore/Beijing Time 12:30 PM - 01:20 PM, Thursday, November 21

Since its inception, Akeso Biopharma has remained steadfast in its commitment to original innovation in drug development. Through a differentiated strategy and forward-thinking approach, the company has successfully developed and launched the globally first cancer immunotherapy bispecific antibody, cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4), and the globally first "cancer immunotherapy + anti-angiogenesis" bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF). These breakthroughs have established Akeso as a global leader in cancer immunotherapy bispecific antibodies. To date, the company has developed more than 50 innovative drug candidates targeting major diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and metabolic diseases. This includes over 11 potential first-in-class and best-in-class bispecific antibodies, multispecific antibodies, and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). A total of 22 candidates are in clinical trials, 5 new drugs are already on the market, and 4 new drugs with 5 indications are currently under regulatory review.

Currently, ivonescimab is being investigated in over 25 clinical studies across 17 indications. Among these, the 2L treatment for lung cancer has been approved in China. There are 8 ongoing Phase III clinical trials targeting high-incidence cancers both domestically and internationally, including 1L lung cancer, 1L pancreatic cancer, 1L biliary tract cancer, and 1L head and neck cancer. Additionally, 17 Phase II clinical trials are underway for indications such as multiple types of lung cancer, 1L triple-negative breast cancer, 1L colorectal cancer, 1L hepatocellular carcinoma, and ovarian cancer.

Cadonilimab has been investigated in over 23 clinical studies across 16 tumor indications. Among these, the 1L treatment for gastric cancer and the 2/3L treatment for cervical cancer have been approved in China. There are 8 Phase III clinical trials for high-incidence cancers, including 1L gastric cancer, immuno-resistant gastric cancer (in combination with VEGFR-2), 1L PD-L1-negative lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and cervical cancer, which have either yielded positive results or are ongoing. Additionally, over 15 Phase II clinical trials targeting major indications such as gastric cancer, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, and pancreatic cancer are currently in progress.

Akeso is leveraging its two globally innovative IO bispecifics as cornerstone therapies, developing multiple combination treatments for a large number of tumor indications. These include not only combinations with the company's high-potential targets, new ADC/bispecific ADC drugs, trispecific antibody candidates, and other novel therapeutic approaches, but also collaborations with new molecules and mechanisms from the broader industry that show strong clinical potential. The goal is to fully harness the clinical and commercial value of bispecific antibodies like cadonilimab and ivonescimab, continuously advancing and reshaping the cancer treatment landscape.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 22 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 11 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates). Additionally, 5 new drugs are commercially available, and 5 new drugs across 7 indications are currently under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

