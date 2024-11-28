Akeso to Present at Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference and the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference and Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, both taking place in Miami.

Akeso will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:45 AM ET. Akeso will also join a fireside chat at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 8:45 AM to 9:25 AM ET.

Live streams of Akeso's presentations at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference will be available at:https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore44/9926.hk/2446353

About Akeso Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 22 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 11 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates). Additionally, 5 new drugs are commercially available, and 5 new drugs across 7 indications are currently under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.



