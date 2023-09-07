Akeyless Brings World's First Vaultless™ Secrets Management Solution to the AWS Marketplace

Akeyless Vaultless™ Platform, a leading cloud-native, as-a-service Secrets Management platform for DevOps and InfoSec teams is now available on AWS Marketplace.

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless, a trailblazer in Secrets Management, is debuting its pioneering Vaultless™ platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Akeyless, the fastest growing alternative to legacy vault-dependent secrets management solutions, raised $80M from leading cybersecurity investors Team8 Capital, JVP and NGP Capital so far.

Akeyless revolutionizes how businesses manage their secrets (workload credentials, certificates and keys) across various environments, presenting a unified, user-friendly, security-first solution. AWS Marketplace customers can now trial this ground-breaking platform free. This leap in tech security is reshaping the industry, making it a noteworthy development.

Confronting the issue of "Secrets Sprawl," Vaultless Secrets Management™ does away with the need for Vault management, enabling DevOps and DevSecOps teams to focus exclusively on their secrets. This shift drastically reduces TCO up to 70% compared to current solutions, making the handling of passwords, API keys, certificates, and tokens more efficient and simplified.

Conor Mancone, Principal Application Security Engineer at Cimpress, an AWS customer, states, "We set Akeyless up a couple years ago and we haven't had to worry about credential rotation. We haven't had to worry about credential leakage. All of our software that's running, it just works — we haven't really had to think about it since then. It's been a really smooth, really easy process."

"Our unique Vaultless™ approach is truly a game-changer in how secrets are managed. It fixes the problems linked with old, vault-dependent methods which were cumbersome and expensive", said Oded Hareven, CEO of Akeyless. "We are very excited to make Akeyless Vaultless™ Platform available on AWS Marketplace and scale the platform to AWS enterprise customers and developers globally."

Try it for free or arrange a personalized demo today .

About Akeyless Security

Akeyless Security is the company behind Akeyless Vaultless™ Platform, a cloud-native SaaS-based approach to help manage enterprise secrets - credentials, certificates, and keys - while effectively phasing out conventional vaults and slashing associated costs by up to 70%. Designed for Infosec and DevOps professionals in enterprise hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the Akeyless platform efficiently controls secrets sprawl and automates secrets management. The platform also provides extensions to Secure Remote Access, Key Management and Password Management solutions. Leveraging patented Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC™), Akeyless is a trusted partner of many Fortune 500 companies and enables them to have safe and complete control over their secrets.

For more information, please visit Akeyless at Akeyless.io , or via LinkedIn

Media contact:

Anne-Marie Avalon

Head of Content & Communications, Akeyless Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Akeyless