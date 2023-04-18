Akeyless Security names former Palo Alto Networks executive Suresh Sathyamurthy as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Database unicorn CMO and Divisional CMO of Network & Cloud-Delivered Security Services at Palo Alto Networks appointed to drive continued growth of Akeyless Vault Platform

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless Security , the leading provider of SaaS-based secrets management, announced today that it has appointed Suresh Sathyamurthy as its Chief Marketing Officer. Sathyamurthy, a seasoned marketing executive who previously held marketing and product leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks, Dell EMC, and other leading companies, will head growth initiatives and increase brand awareness for the Akeyless Vault Platform.

Suresh Sathyamurthy has been named the new CMO at Akeyless Security, the leading provider of SaaS-based secrets management (PRNewsfoto/Akeyless)

The Akeyless Vault Platform is a leading SaaS-based Secrets Management platform that manages a range of secrets, including credentials, access keys, and certificates used by applications, machines, and automated processes. It is a cloud-agnostic and DevOps-friendly platform that fits seamlessly into modern hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, providing ease of deployment, maintenance and use while lowering the total cost of ownership. Akeyless aims to revolutionize how enterprises manage their machine identities and transform the Secrets Management market, which is currently underserved.

Sathyamurthy brings years of experience in leading Enterprise B2B marketing teams with tech infrastructure vendors, serving in SVP, VP and senior managerial roles at Palo Alto Networks, Dell EMC, Microsoft, and Intuitive among others. In his last role as a CMO, he scaled up SingleStore, a real-time database unicorn, and led successful brand awareness initiatives.

"Akeyless combines three things that attracted me to the company - an impressive platform, passionate people, and delighted customers. In a short time, Akeyless has become the disruptor in the emerging category of Secrets Management with its SaaS-based Akeyless Vault Platform," said Suresh Sathyamurthy. "I am excited to join the company and look forward to applying my experience and learnings towards building and growing Akeyless."

"We are delighted to have Suresh join our team. He brings a wealth of experience across cybersecurity and Enterprise B2B marketing," said Oded Hareven, CEO and Co-Founder of Akeyless. "The Akeyless Vault Platform continues to grow rapidly, and with the expertise and experience of Suresh, we can amplify our success at a global scale."

About Akeyless Security

Akeyless Security is the provider of the Akeyless Vault Platform, the industry's leading Secrets Management as a service platform that provides DevOps and Infosec teams with a unified and secure way to manage credentials, certificates and keys used by machine identities in DevOps and cloud environments. The SaaS-based platform, built for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, allows infinite scalability while lowering total cost of ownership. In addition, it provides extensions for secure remote access, password manager, encryption and KMS, making it a comprehensive solution to address secrets sprawl. Built on patented and FIPS 140-2 innovation, Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFCTM), the platform gives customers complete control over their secrets.

