Akeyless Unveils World's First Secrets and Machine Identity Platform
Oct 15, 2024, 12:00 ET
The cloud-native SaaS platform unifies Secrets Management, Certificate Lifecycle, Next Gen Privileged Access Management, and Encryption Key Management Services for seamless control over all types of secrets and machine identities.
NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless today announced its Unified Secrets and Machine Identity Platform, designed to address the leading cause of breaches—compromised identity credentials. Organizations are more exposed than ever as machine identities far outnumber human identities. High-profile breaches in 2024 demonstrate the risks of unsecured machine identities and compromised secrets.
As machines —such as applications, containers, and services—proliferate, each carries a unique identity. These machine identities often use multiple secrets, like API keys or certificates, to authenticate securely. When left unmanaged, these identities and secrets become dangerous entry points for attackers, especially as they proliferate exponentially. Managing the explosion of both machine identities and their secrets has become a significant challenge for enterprises today.
