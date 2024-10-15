Akeyless Unveils World's First Secrets and Machine Identity Platform

To tackle this issue, enterprises have turned to purchasing standalone products with limited functionality. These isolated tools raise costs, complicate management and deployment, and weaken the company's security.

Akeyless closes these gaps by unifying secrets management, certificate lifecycle management, encryption key management, and next gen privileged access management into one platform. This provides enterprises with:

Improved Visibility across all secrets and machine identities

across all secrets and machine identities Enhanced Efficiency of SaaS , including multi-product consolidation

of SaaS , including multi-product consolidation Complete Control across the full lifecycle of credentials, certificates and keys

across the full lifecycle of credentials, certificates and keys Proactive Security with DFC™ Zero-Knowledge and modern "Secretless" authentication

"Legacy tool silos can't keep pace with the scale and growth in machine identities and their secrets," said Oded Hareven, CEO of Akeyless. "Our platform converges multiple capabilities and helps prevent the leading cause of breaches while significantly reducing enterprise TCO."

With the machine identity and secrets management market projected to surpass $50B, the demand for unified solutions is rising fast. Positioned as a leader in this emerging space, Akeyless offers the comprehensive platform businesses need to secure their future.

For more information on how Akeyless is securing the future of secrets and machine identity management, visit akeyless.io.

About Akeyless



Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and industry leaders, Akeyless is redefining identity security for the modern enterprise, delivering the world's first unified Secrets & Machine Identity platform designed to prevent the #1 cause of breaches - compromised identities and secrets. Backed by the world's leading cybersecurity investors and global financial institutions including JVP, Team8, NGP Capital and Deutsche Bank, Akeyless Security delivers a cloud-native SaaS platform that integrates Vaultless Secrets Management with Certificate Lifecycle Management, Next Gen Privileged Access Management (Secure Remote Access), and Encryption Key Management to manage the lifecycle of all machine identities and secrets across all environments.

