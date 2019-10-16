AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc. Partners with Lockheed Martin to Validate Breakthrough Weapons Countermeasure Technology

AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc. is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors. The Illinois-based company has been awarded numerous patents and trademarks for inventions under its Miraj Diamond ® Protective Coating platform of products.

The successful tests provide evidence the company's diamond coating will serve as an effective countermeasure to state-of-the-art directed energy weapons, including electromagnetic, kinetic and laser energy weapons, when applied to sensitive control systems and cockpit areas. Lockheed Martin supplied the testing environment and expertise to simulate the force of these weapons upon coated and uncoated fused silica samples.

"The opportunity to apply our technology to serve our nation's security and defense is an honor not taken lightly," said Adam Khan, CEO and Founder of AKHAN. "We are extremely grateful to be working with Lockheed Martin to demonstrate the capabilities and myriad applications of our Miraj Diamond coatings."

Multilayer anti-reflective coating systems are critical in military aerospace sensor and detector applications, amongst others. While previous coating systems have suffered from delamination, degradation and fluctuating optical transmissivity, AKHAN's technology enables new capabilities in optical sensing, detecting and transmission.

The technology further allows development of optical components with ultra-hardness, scratch-resistance, high thermal conductivity, hydrophobicity, chemical and biological inertness, and with high transmittance at a variety of critical angles.

About AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc.

AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc. is a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of electronics-grade diamonds as functional semiconductors. The company has been awarded numerous international patents associated with its Miraj Diamond® platform of products and technological applications. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/ .

Media Contact:

Rachel Devany

(949) 294-5095

SOURCE AKHAN Semiconductor, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.akhansemi.com

