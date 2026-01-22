Akido Labs Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments as Company Accelerates Growth of its AI-Native Health System

Now serving over 500,000 patients across CA, RI, and NY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akido Labs today announced several key leadership appointments as the company enters a period of strong momentum and continued expansion across its AI-powered care network.

Matt Siegler has joined Akido as Chief Network Officer, leading growth and operations across the company's provider network in California, Rhode Island, and New York. In this role, Siegler brings market growth and day-to-day network operations under a single leader to scale high-quality care.

Siegler has deep experience operating large healthcare systems and building a sustainable healthcare safety net. Previously he served in roles at Kaiser Permanente and, most recently, as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at NYC Health & Hospitals, where he drove $6 billion in revenue growth and led transformative operational improvements across a citywide network serving more than one million patients. At Akido, Siegler will focus on expanding access, strengthening operations, and building a national care network powered by AI and supervised by clinicians.

He joins veteran leader Leslie Margolin , former President of Cigna CA, COO at Kaiser Permanente and President of Anthem Blue Cross, working closely with clinical and operational teams to expand Akido's reach and strengthen partnerships across markets to provide safety net care.

Akido also announced that Jack Greco has joined its Board of Directors. A major investor in the company's most recent financing, Greco will drive Akido's strategic direction and capitalization. A Buffalo native and co-founder of ACV Auctions, a $3 billion marketplace leader, Greco brings deep expertise in scaling technology-driven platforms and is a strong advocate for AI as a force multiplier. He will play a key role in shaping Akido's go-to-market strategy and network expansion.

These leadership updates come as Akido enters a pivotal moment of growth. The company is seeing 300% growth into the mid-nine figures, with year-over-year run rate growth exceeding expectations in 2025 and accelerating demand from payors, health systems, and states. Akido's AI-native provider network currently spans California, Rhode Island, and New York, with a rapid expansion expected in 2026, as the company grows its risk-bearing care models and continues scaling its AI-powered clinical platform.

In addition, Cath Anderson has joined as Chief Communications Officer, leading storytelling across brand, marketing, communications and public affairs. Anderson has spent her career establishing category-defining brands and guiding big technology companies as they enter into healthcare. Past roles include early work establishing the narrative for Apple Health and Cityblock. Jim McGee , who joined Akido's leadership team in 2024, has also moved into the role of Chief Transformation Officer. In this role, he is leading enterprise-wide transformation, aligning teams, operating models, and core systems to support Akido's rapid growth in both care delivery and its technology platform.

"We're excited to have Matt join as Chief Network Officer. He brings deep experience scaling complex care networks, and a rare ability to connect growth with day-to-day operations," said Prashant Samant, CEO and co-founder of Akido. "As we scale nationally, Matt gives us the operational muscle, while maintaining the quality, safety, and accountability required of an AI-native healthcare system."

About Akido Labs

Akido Labs is a technology company that builds AI-powered doctors and delivers clinician-supervised care through its own multi-specialty provider network. AI force-multiplies doctors, empowering them to deliver faster, more accurate, and more compassionate care. Today, Akido's medical network, Akido Care, serves half a million patients across California, Rhode Island, and New York, offering primary and specialty care across 26 specialties. From serving unhoused communities in Los Angeles to supporting ride-share drivers in New York, Akido uses technology to close care gaps and bring healthcare to those who've been left out of the system as it strives to make exceptional care universal. Founded in 2015 by Prashant Samant, Jared Goodner, and Sanjit Mahanti, Akido is at a pivotal moment of growth—expanding risk-bearing care models and scaling ScopeAI, its clinical AI technology platform. For more information, visit www.akidolabs.com .

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

[email protected]

Lily Peskin for Akido Labs

120/80 MKTG

[email protected]

SOURCE Akido Labs