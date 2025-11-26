Akila Named Global Energy-Management Partner for Jotun Group -- Deploying AI Energy Platform Across 26 Countries

Jotun, the global paints and coatings manufacturer operating in more than 100 countries, has selected Akila to deploy an AI-driven energy platform across its worldwide manufacturing portfolio.

PARIS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akila is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Jotun Group to deploy a unified energy-intelligence layer across Jotun's production facilities worldwide. Headquartered in Norway, Jotun operates extensive industrial sites across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia & Pacific, North East Asia, Latin America and the Americas.

This program represents one of the most significant global energy-intelligence initiatives undertaken by Akila to date, establishing asset-level monitoring and portfolio-wide optimization from the outset — and positioning Jotun to unlock measurable savings across its global network.

Transforming Industrial Energy Management Across a Global Portfolio

Akila's AI energy platform will integrate with Jotun's existing metering and control infrastructure, while working with Jotun to add and integrate new sensors and gateways as required to reinforce and expand their data-capture infrastructure. All data — whether from existing or supplemental sources — will be unified within a single platform serving as the energy-intelligence layer across the portfolio.

The platform will deliver a unified data model for all energy-related insight, enabling Jotun to:

Monitor electricity, energy quality, HVAC performance, compressed air, natural gas and other utilities across critical production assets

Detect significant energy users and anomalies early and at scale

Benchmark and optimize performance across regions, facilities and processes

Reduce energy waste and improve operational efficiency across Scopes 1/2

Track carbon footprints and align decisions with sustainability targets

Apply AI-driven analytics for deviation detection, automated baseline comparison and actionable optimization recommendations

This unified approach ensures that operational teams gain consistent, portfolio-wide intelligence that drives targeted improvements and measurable cost reductions.

Accelerating Impact with Actionable Insight

Rapid deployment is central to this program. Jotun will receive actionable insight within the first three months — enabling teams to identify savings opportunities quickly and apply corrective actions across the portfolio.

Historically, similar deployments have generated measurable savings of 3–5%, and this program aims to replicate and further improve energy savings across Jotun's global manufacturing network.

A Milestone in Akila's Portfolio-Level Vision

"Partnering with Jotun at this scale is a defining moment for Akila," said Philippe Obry, Vice President, Akila. "This is exactly what the Akila platform was built for — centralizing industrial data at global portfolio level to unlock advanced analytics, benchmarking and a clear pathway toward AI-driven optimization and asset performance."

A Shared Commitment to Efficiency and Sustainability

"We selected Akila because their platform met our rigorous technical and safety requirements and demonstrated the transparency and collaboration we value," said Trine Finnevolden, Group Technical Director HSEQ at Jotun. "This partnership will enable us to unlock new levels of energy performance, operational insight, and sustainability across our global manufacturing network."

Akila is proud to support Jotun's leadership in energy efficiency, operational excellence and sustainable industrial growth — setting a new benchmark for AI-led energy management across a global portfolio.

Enquiries: [email protected]