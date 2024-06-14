AKILI INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Akili, Inc. - AKLI

News provided by

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Jun 14, 2024, 15:05 ET

NEW ORLEANS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Akili, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AKLI) to Virtual Therapeutics.  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Akili will receive $0.4340 in cash for each share of Akili that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-akli/ to learn more.

Please note that the transaction is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

