Akima Appoints Marcus Lopez as Chief Operating Officer

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a leading provider of mission-focused solutions to the federal government, announced today the appointment of Marcus Lopez as chief operating officer (COO). Reporting to Akima President and CEO Bill Monet, Lopez will oversee operational excellence and ensure consistent, compliant delivery that drives exceptional value for customers and partners.

Marcus Lopez, Chief Operating Officer, Akima

Lopez brings more than 30 years of experience driving transformative growth, operational excellence, and technology innovation across complex commercial and government portfolios. His leadership track record includes shaping multi-billion-dollar enterprises, leading mergers and acquisitions, and delivering sustained growth through strategic vision and disciplined execution.

"Marcus is an exceptional leader whose rare combination of technical depth, operational discipline, and strategic foresight will accelerate Akima's ability to deliver mission-critical solutions," said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. "His experience driving innovation and building high-performing organizations will strengthen our ability to serve customers and create lasting value for our Alaska Native shareholders."

Prior to joining Akima, Lopez served as President and Chief Growth Officer at Belcan, a Cognizant company, where he led the integration of a $20 billion enterprise bringing innovative commercial solutions to the government market. Previously, he led ManTech's Advanced Research & Technology Business Unit, achieving outstanding growth and execution performance results. A former U.S. navy officer and pilot, he accelerated through the ranks to command an elite strike/fighter squadron earning the Navy's highest award for operational excellence.

Lopez holds a Master of Science in Management from Troy University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 11,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of advanced training and readiness solutions, information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2025, Akima ranked #31 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

