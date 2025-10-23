akin Golden Triangle Launches Giveaway Sweepstakes for Residents

The Denver-based multifamily community launches unique giveaway designed to help residents take meaningful next steps in their lives

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --akin Golden Triangle, a thoughtfully designed apartment community in Denver's creative core, today announced they are giving residents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win future-shaping prizes in a resident-exclusive sweepstakes. In partnership with Revesco Properties and Alpine Investments, the sweepstakes will award two Akin Golden Triangle residents, with one resident receiving a grand prize of $50,000 and another resident receiving a grand prize of free rent for one year.

"akin Golden Triangle is built for people who value creativity, connection and purpose, and we want to honor that with a unique opportunity," said Rhys Duggan, President and CEO of Revesco Properties. "We see this giveaway as an investment in the dreams of our residents. Whether they're saving for a home, traveling the world or pursuing new education, we're proud to support the next chapter of the lives they aspire to create."

The giveaway is designed to build awareness and bring energy to one of Denver's most creative neighborhoods. Located in the heart of the Golden Triangle Creative District — 45 blocks of civic, artistic and architectural energy — akin is surrounded by museums, galleries, coffee shops, and local boutiques. The neighborhood's walkability, access to the Cherry Creek Trail and blend of culture and daily life make it an ideal location for active urban professionals.

The 71,195 square foot property located at 955 Bannock Street includes 98 residences across 11 floorplans, designed by OZ Architecture to reflect the spirit of the neighborhood. Completed in April 2025, the new units feature upscale interiors and design-forward finishes that complement the building's urban aesthetic. The building offers a living experience that is elevated yet unprogrammed, distinct from "superblock" developments that dominate the market.

Commencing Oct. 15, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Mountain Time, the sweepstakes will remain open through Jan. 15th, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eligible residents, those 18 years or older (by October 15th , 2025) who are a resident at akin Golden Triangle as of January 15th , 2026, can enter by visiting akinliving.com/p/sweepstakes and following the on-screen instructions to submit the required entry form. Only two entries per household (apartment unit) are permitted, with no purchase necessary to enter or to win. Winners will be selected by random drawing on or before Jan. 30th 2026, and notified by email. An on-site event will be held to celebrate the drawing, with more details to come.

For details and eligibility requirements, please review the Official Rules. These rules contain the full terms and conditions and govern the operation of the sweepstakes.

To learn more about akin Golden Triangle and its sister communities, visit www.akinliving.com/akin-golden-triangle/.

*$50,000 total cash prize available. Individual prizes include $50,000 (before taxes) awarded to one resident, and one year of free rent for another resident (equal to their monthly rent at akin Golden Triangle × 12).

