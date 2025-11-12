Akins Ford Reveals Extensive 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum Research

Now in Stock: Georgia's Largest Ford Dealership Offers Detailed Research on the Premium Three-Row SUV's Specs, Estimated Price, and Luxury Appointments.

WINDER, Ga., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akins Ford, the largest Ford dealership in Georgia, today announced the completion of extensive in-house 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum research dedicated to the newly available, top-tier SUV. The dealership, a leading Ford dealership near Atlanta, provides drivers across North Georgia with a comprehensive breakdown of the Platinum trim's luxury features, performance capabilities, and estimated costs. Consequently, this detailed analysis ensures prospective buyers possess all necessary facts before making a purchasing decision. Furthermore, the 2026 model, which is now in stock, redefines premium versatility in the three-row segment. You can view the full research findings and details on the vehicle's profile page here.

The 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum

The Focus on Specifications and Features

The comprehensive 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum research focuses on what truly sets this vehicle apart: an unmatched combination of refinement and robust engineering. The research provides a deep dive into the Ford Explorer Platinum specs, which showcase Ford's commitment to sophisticated design and power. Additionally, the team analyzed key comparisons with other Ford Explorer Platinum trim levels to highlight the distinct value of this flagship offering. Notably, the Explorer Platinum stands out with its premium interior and advanced technological integrations. Therefore, Akins Ford offers this information to simplify the shopping process for discerning customers.

Interior and Performance Highlights

Performance-wise, the Explorer Platinum delivers two compelling engine options. The standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost I-4 engine is impressively responsive, generating 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. However, those seeking greater acceleration can opt for the available 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, which churns out a commanding 400 horsepower. Both powertrains pair with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, the interior is crafted to prioritize passenger comfort and technological convenience, featuring:

Heated, ventilated, and massaging front-row seats featuring exquisite leather inserts.

A standard 13.2-inch center technology display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for connectivity and controls.

BlueCruise hands-free highway driving capability, which includes a complimentary one-year plus 90-day plan.

A generous cargo volume, reaching up to 87.8 cubic feet behind the first row with the second and PowerFold® third rows stowed.

"We understand that our customers are looking for more than just a car; they are seeking a complete, sophisticated driving experience," said Tanner Maloof, spokesperson for Akins Ford. "We invested heavily in this detailed 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum study because we believe in transparency. As a result, shoppers now have immediate access to everything from the performance metrics to the luxury appointments, proving the Platinum's status as a premium vehicle without the guesswork."

Ready for Purchase and Transparent Pricing

The dealership is pleased to confirm that the new 2026 model is now available. This means the 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum release date is officially behind us, and it is ready for immediate test drives. Starting at an estimated MSRP of $50,965, the vehicle delivers exceptional luxury value. Consequently, Akins Ford encourages interested buyers to inquire immediately, as demand for this high-end SUV is strong. We are proud to offer the 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale alongside transparent details regarding the current 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum price. Ultimately, finding your next premium three-row SUV is simple and straightforward with the expertise of the Akins Ford team.

