Akita Biosciences Launches to Pioneer Novel Intranasal Therapies

First product, Profi™, is a new once-daily nasal spray based on novel science from Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital and used proactively to support respiratory wellness

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita Biosciences , a biotechnology company focused on consumer health, is launching today with a mission to bring novel therapies to market. The company is developing pioneering science around the importance of the nasal cavity, both as a pathway for therapeutics and as a way to defend against illness. Akita Biosciences was founded based on research conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Profi helps block and remove airborne contaminants for up to 8 hours. Everyday nasal spray is great for travel, groups, and work.

"The nasal passage is the primary entry point for many respiratory pathogens, and research suggests it may be an overlooked avenue for defending against infections," said Dr. Jeff Karp, a co-founder of Akita Biosciences and also a Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

The company's first product, Profi ™, which is available to consumers today, is a revolutionary drug-free nasal spray that supports a healthy immune system, especially during periods with spikes in respiratory illnesses. Profi helps block and remove inhaled airborne contaminants for up to eight hours with one spray. As a new hygiene tool, Profi is as important as washing your hands to stay healthy this cold and flu season.

"Our studies identified a formulation of intranasal-safe ingredients that have excellent physical barrier properties against different respiratory pathogens," said Dr. Nitin Joshi, Assistant Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School and a lead researcher for the project. "The formulation rapidly neutralized a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria, including Influenza A and B, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, adenovirus, E. coli, and K. pneumoniae; reducing the pathogen load by more than 99.99%."

Based on this research, "Akita Biosciences developed a radically simple approach that works with the natural defenses in the nose," said Alex Revelos, CEO.

Profi is a drug-free formulation composed predominantly of ingredients that have previously been used intranasally at doses higher than in this product and which are on the FDA's Inactive Ingredient Database (IID) and Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) lists. The spray forms a coating in the nasal cavity, which then helps traps and removes the contaminants, preventing them from moving further down the respiratory tract, while also helping maintain a hydrated environment. As a result, the natural immune function of the nose is supported.

"The pandemic made us all keenly aware that the air we breathe is full of contaminants," said Mr. Revelos. "For most of us though, it's impossible to always wear a mask and avoid social interactions. Risk is part of daily life–whether because we work in hospitals, attend conferences, teach school, or serve the hospitality industry. I'm thrilled to offer an easy-to-use option to support health and bring peace of mind this season."

The development of Profi was rooted in rigorous research and collaboration by co-founders Nitin Joshi, Ph.D, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Bioengineer at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Jeff Karp, Ph.D, Professor at Harvard Medical School and Distinguished Chair in Anesthesiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, who tested more than 100 distinct formulations to pinpoint the optimal combination that forms a safe and effective shield over the nasal lining for blocking and neutralizing a broad spectrum of pathogens. Building on the commercial launch of Profi, Akita Biosciences expects to continue developing biomaterials to support a wide range wellness, drug delivery, and therapeutic applications.

Profi is available for purchase today online. To learn more, visit: https://www.profispray.com .

About Akita Biosciences

Akita Biosciences is a biotechnology company pioneering novel intranasal therapies for consumer health. Co-founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members Nitin Joshi, Ph.D and Jeff Karp, Ph.D along with entrepreneur Christopher Lee, Ph.D. and led by CEO Alex Revelos, Akita's lead product is a once-daily nasal spray that is taken proactively to cleanse the nose from airborne contaminants. The company is continuing to develop new applications for their proprietary intranasal platform in the service of helping people live healthy and vibrant lives. Learn more at https://www.akitabiosciences.com/.

Media Contact

Jacqui Miller

[email protected]

(617) 468-8243

SOURCE Akita Biosciences