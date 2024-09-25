Akita Biosciences Unveils Groundbreaking Peer-Reviewed Data on Innovative Nasal Spray Technology

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita Biosciences, Inc., a biotech company that develops innovative nasal spray formulations for drug, device, and cosmetic applications, announces the publication of its platform nasal technology in the prestigious scientific journal Advanced Materials. Akita Biosciences is currently marketing Profi Nasal Spray as a cosmetic product for nasal hygiene, and this study reports extensive pre-clinical studies with potential drug and medical device applications.

Pathogens in respiratory droplets often adhere to the nasal lining, leading to infections. Akita Biosciences' Pathogen Capture and Neutralization Spray (PCANS) technology is designed to coat the nasal passages with a gel-like barrier lasting several hours. In pre-clinical studies, it has been shown to capture large respiratory droplets, block a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria, and neutralize them effectively. Courtesy of Randal McKenzie, McKenzie Illustrations.

The peer-reviewed study, 'Toward a Radically Simple Multi-Modal Nasal Spray for Preventing Respiratory Infections,' highlights Akita Biosciences' innovative approach to respiratory protection. The company's Pathogen Capture and Neutralization Spray (PCANS) technology demonstrates broad-spectrum activity against common pathogens, including viruses such as influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, adenovirus, and the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae, all of which can spread through airborne transmission and pose significant health risks. Developed by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, this innovative technology is designed to form a gel-like barrier in the nasal passages to capture, block, and neutralize these pathogens for several hours.

"We know that influenza, COVID-19, and other seasonal infections cause thousands of deaths and make hundreds of thousands seriously ill every year. In our research, we looked at how a nasal spray we developed might protect against these respiratory viruses," said Dr. Jeff Karp, co-founder of Akita Biosciences, Distinguished Chair and Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and co-senior author of this work. "Our pre-clinical findings indicate that this nasal spray can create a robust barrier that effectively captures airborne viruses and bacteria, preventing their transport across the nasal lining, and rapidly neutralizing them."

Vulnerable populations—including children, the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic respiratory conditions—are at heightened risk of severe infections and complications. The World Health Organization recently updated its definitions to highlight that many respiratory infections primarily spread through airborne transmission, making them difficult to avoid. Environments such as schools, airplanes, nursing homes, and other crowded spaces present significant challenges for breaking the chain of transmission due to shared air, close contact, and prolonged exposure. PCANS is designed to combat these issues by shielding the nasal passages, the primary entry point for many airborne pathogens.

"The nasal spray was developed using ingredients from the FDA's Inactive Ingredient Database (IID), which have been previously used in approved nasal sprays or long used in consumer products," said Dr. Nitin Joshi, co-founder of Akita Biosciences, Assistant Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and co-senior author of the paper. "The formulation has been engineered to offer broad-spectrum protection and stay in the nasal passages for over eight hours, setting a new standard for how long nasal sprays last."

"We're honored that our technology has been recognized by such a prestigious journal," said Alex Revelos, CEO and co-founder of Akita Biosciences. "Our mission is to deliver nasal therapies that protect against airborne threats and empower people to take control of their health."

About Akita Biosciences, Inc.

Akita Biosciences is at the forefront of health and wellness with innovative nasal sprays that leverage world-class science and advanced formulations to enhance human health. While traditional supplements focus on general wellness, our approach targets the nasal passages—where airborne germs, allergens, and irritants first enter the body. By delivering proactive, targeted solutions at this crucial point of entry, we support respiratory health and contribute to overall well-being. At Akita, we're not just addressing health challenges; we're setting a new standard for how people support their health in an increasingly airborne world. Discover how we are shaping the future at www.akitabiosciences.com and www.profispray.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Simonson

(201) 572-1030

[email protected]

SOURCE Akita Biosciences