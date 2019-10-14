AkitaBox Appoints Matt Miszewski as Chief Executive Officer

"AkitaBox is beyond excited to have Matt join our organization," Hoffmaster says. "Matt brings a wealth of industry experience that we feel will drive growth at AkitaBox. He has led global teams to excellence focusing on go-to-market execution, revenue leadership, growth and capital distribution, and balances his entrepreneurial vision with large enterprise results. It is for these reasons we are confident Matt will make an excellent addition to our Board of Directors."

Prior to joining AkitaBox, Miszewski spent years developing an aptitude for positive and strategic change in both large and small organizations within Silicon Valley and Seattle. Miszewski has served as General Manager of the Global Government Industry for Microsoft, where he established worldwide sales strategies growing top-line revenue by over $1 billion. He then went on to serve as Senior Vice President for Salesforce, where he focused on standing up their Global Accounts and Global Public Sector programs. He was a Top 5 Officer at publicly traded Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trust, Digital Realty Trust, where he improved their equity performance from $42/share to over $118/share. Most recently, Miszewski served as Chief Revenue Officer for Socrata, where he created a brand-new product category and positioned the company to be acquired by Tyler Technologies for $150 million in 2018.

Troy Vosseller and Joe Kirgues, co-founders of gener8tor, a nationally ranked accelerator and an early investor in AkitaBox, are excited to have Miszewski onboard.

"When we invested in AkitaBox, we saw a large and underserved market with AkitaBox filling a needed technology gap. We're thrilled to see the company grow into its next stage. With Matt's guidance and leadership, we are confident that AkitaBox will bring long-term success to the gener8tor community."

Today, Miszewski says he is excited to return to his Wisconsin roots, where he studied Corporate and Labor Law at the University of Wisconsin ‒ Madison and graduated with a degree in International Affairs from Marquette University. From 2002 to 2007, Miszewski also served as Chief Information Officer for the State of Wisconsin, where he was instrumental in leveraging new technology to offer better services to Wisconsinites and lower the cost of government for taxpayers.

"I am looking forward to working with a talented team of individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the building management industry and in society," Miszewski says. "It is my goal to show the world that Wisconsin is ground zero for technology start-ups. Madison is one of the most profitable cities in the country for venture capital to land due in part to the undeniable talent that Wisconsin universities put out each year. AkitaBox will take its place as the leading provider of facilities software."

Aaron Olver, Managing Director of the University of Wisconsin Research Park, worked alongside Miszewski when Olver served as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Commerce. Olver says he is looking forward to seeing Miszewski drive results in his new role.

"It's great to see a talented executive like Matt Miszewski coming back home to Wisconsin," Olver says. "I know he'll do big things at AkitaBox. The growth of companies like AkitaBox and their ability to attract top national talent like Matt shows the increasing strength of Madison as a technology hub."

Throughout the years, AkitaBox has established itself as a leading facility management software company in the United States. AkitaBox has made numerous appearances in the press and has received several awards, including the "Best Places to Work" award by Madison Magazine in 2018 and 2019, as well as the 2019 Solomon Award for outstanding work in Blackhawk Church. Presented by Worship Facilities Magazine, the Solomon Award recognizes companies and their clients for demonstrating outstanding innovation in church facilities.

"These kinds of awards and the recruitment of a leader of Matt's caliber represent continued recognition of Greater Madison as a place that is solving global challenges," says Zach Brandon, President of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. "Our economic momentum, powered by innovative companies like AkitaBox, makes this region a world-class place to build and invest."

AkitaBox currently services over 250 million square feet of educational, commercial, healthcare and government facilities in the United States. The company serves clients in thirty-eight states in the United States. To learn more about AkitaBox and its mission, visit home.AkitaBox.com.

AkitaBox is the leading facility management software provider dedicated to improving the way people manage and interact with the buildings they occupy. Founded in 2015, AkitaBox currently supplies accurate data management tools and implementation services to over 250 million square feet of educational, commercial, healthcare and governmental organizations in the United States. For more information, visit home.akitabox.com.

