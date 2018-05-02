Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows

BREA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AKITIO, in a partnership with Intel will be releasing a special edition of the popular Node Lite PCIe box, bundled with the recently announced Intel Optane 905P, 960GB SSD as well as other higher capacity drives as they become available.

Akitio Node Lite PCIe Box with Intel Optane SSD 905P

The Intel Optane 905P SSD is a new technology that is different from NAND flash memory. The Optane is a hybrid between DRAM and typical storage memory. By connecting the Intel Optane drive inside the Akitio Node Lite via Thunderbolt 3, we are able to fully utilize the Thunderbolt 3 bandwidth to achieve incredibly fast performance of up to 2200MB/s in both read and write. Unlike NAND flash based SSD's that provide fast performance in only large sized random read/write operations, the Optane drive provides the same phenomenal speeds in both large and small file transfers.

"We are very excited about this new product," said Richard Wright, Vice President of Akitio. "The combination of the ultra-compact Thunderbolt 3 Akitio Node Lite and the Intel Optane drive creates an extremely portable storage solution that makes it possible to transfer files at incredible speeds both at the office and on site."

The Optane drive comes with an impressive 5-year warranty that allows for 10 complete drive read/writes per day. The portability along with the reliability and warranty makes the Node Lite Optane Drive ideal for the daily workflow of content creators as well as for engineering design, scientific simulation, high resolution rendering, and game development.

The new Node Lite Optane Drive will be available for pre-order in June 2018.

