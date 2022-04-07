AKJ DIGITAL ASSETS FOF RANKED #1 IN PERFORMANCE

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Group ("AKJ"), the leading provider of crypto trading and investment solutions for fund managers and professional investors, today announced that AKJ Digital Assets FoF ("AKJ FoF"), a crypto hedge fund of funds, has been ranked #1 in performance across its global peer group, based on data from Eurekahedge.

AKJ FoF, which generated a return of 1,763% from inception in January 2019 through the end of December 2021, also outperformed all of its key sector benchmarks since inception and for the year 2021. AKJ FoF forms part of the larger AKJ Ecosystem, the leading crypto enterprise of its kind in Europe, providing services and solutions to institutional investors.

Anders Kvamme Jensen, Portfolio Manager of AKJ FoF, said: "We are pleased with the performance of the fund and believe that its competitive positioning will only strengthen over time, as the fund's increasing size, scale and collective intelligence continue to drive a virtuous cycle."

Neal Mitra, CEO of the Crypto Hub of the AKJ Ecosystem, added: "The fund of funds is the central component of all that we do within crypto at AKJ. In this capacity the fund benefits from differentiated access to top crypto fund managers, managed and diversified exposure to the crypto economy, reduced operating costs, and the ability to provide a waiver of all fees for qualifying investors. The global ranking simply reflects the structural features that we have developed for sustained outperformance."

About AK Jensen Group Limited

The AKJ Group (being AKJt Holdings Limited and AK Jensen Group Limited and their subsidiaries) manages the AKJ Ecosystem, a fully integrated crypto environment that provides institution-grade solutions for hedge fund managers and managed, diversified access to the crypto economy for institutional investors. The AKJ Ecosystem, which has over US$1 billion in ecosystem assets and provides services to clients with an additional US$11 billion in AuM, is the leading crypto hedge fund ecosystem in Europe. The ecosystem provides seed and accelerator capital to qualifying fund managers through the AKJ Digital Assets FoF, a crypto hedge fund of funds that has been the #1 ranked fund in performance across its global peer group, based on data from Eurekahedge. The interests of all participants – investors, fund managers and providers – are aligned through AKJ Token, a corporate enterprise token that fuels the ecosystem.

The AKJ Group, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$24 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

For more information about AKJ visit: https://www.akj.com.

SOURCE AKJt Holdings Limited