AkkenCloud Boosts Its Real-Time, Enterprise Commission Management Application

NASHUA, N.H., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AkkenCloud, the leading provider of enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has bolstered their enterprise commission management suite, to continue to invest in its fully integrated front and back office platform.

AkkenCloud's commission management suite empowers sales and organizational leaders to automatically calculate and distribute commissions information to executives, recruiters and finance teams. With real-time calculations and reporting, sales leaders and employees who earn variable compensation can access up-to-date commissions tracking and have on demand visibility into commissions and bonuses. And, it doesn't matter if a staffing agency uses simple role-based, straight commissions, or more complex tiered commission structures, AkkenCloud is flexible enough to support complex enterprise staffing commission models.

In addition, sales leaders can better manage and improve sales team performance as they will have the ability to monitor and coach underperforming sales, sourcing, and recruiting team members and at-risk employees, as well as identify top performers. And with the integrated enterprise invoicing application, finance teams can drastically reduce accounts receivables aging and pay out commissions quickly.

"In 2005, when we embarked on the journey to create the staffing industry's first fully-integrated, all-in-one cloud-based solution, our #1 goal was to build a system that could rapidly respond to the changing market conditions staffing agencies face every day," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO & Chief Architect of AkkenCloud. "This relentless commitment to innovation drives our continuous research, and the development of new applications, while other providers are just beginning the process to update their legacy systems.

