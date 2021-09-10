AKOMA Outdoor Farmer's Market Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, a Proud Partner of the East Oakland Black Cultural Zone Collaborative, announced the upcoming anniversary of the AKOMA Outdoor Farmer's Market. The celebration will take place on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Liberation Park from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm. The Market and UMOJA Outdoor Roller Skating Rink will be open and we will honor the Market Vendors, Supporters, Visitors and Team Members. We will also honor the work of the Black Cultural Zone to create its first Black Cultural Zone Community, Commercial and Cultural Hub.

One Year Anniversary AKOMA Outdoor Certified Farmers Market in Oakland California at Liberation Park. Oakland's Only Outdoor Wood Floor Skating Rink - UMOJA Outdoor Skating Rink at Liberation Park.

Don't miss out on:

AKOMA Market 10:00 am until 3:00 pm (Early Bird Specials with our Market Vendors)

Family Skating 11:00 am until 2:00 pm

Adult Skating 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm

The CDC launched this certified Market on September 06, 2021, in the midst of the Pandemic, to offer East Oakland, Black and Brown farmers, retailers and chefs an opportunity to operate during those challenging times. The Market now hosts more than forty vendors, offers Yoga services with its partner Spearitwurx, also a Proud Partner of the East Oakland Black Cultural Zone, and family skating at the UMOJA Outdoor Roller Rink.

"The Akoma Outdoor Market has become a site of sacred community gathering in which all members of our community have the opportunity to grow their business dreams, build long standing community relationships, and exist in the physical manifestation of a thriving black cultural zone," said Ndidi Love, the Economic Development Manager at the CDC.

The East Oakland Black Cultural Zone Collaborative (the "Collaborative") was formed by Eastside Arts Alliance and several non-profit organizations located in East Oakland. The East Oakland Black Cultural Zone, conceived in 2014, addresses the disparate impact of decades of disinvestment in East Oakland and more recent displacement of Black People and Black Businesses from their legacy communities here in Oakland by centering Black Arts and Culture within a community development framework. The Collaborative designated the East Oakland Black Cultural Zone as the 50 square blocks from High Street to the San Leandro Border.

The purpose of the Black Cultural Zone CDC (the "CDC"), a California nonprofit corporation founded in 2019 by the East Oakland Black Cultural Zone Collaborative, is to "innovate, incubate, inform and elevate community driven projects that allow our people and culture to "THRIVE". Our vision is for a robust and vibrant renaissance in legacy Black communities; vibrant, thriving Black Arts, Cultural and Commercial areas in a thriving economy; an ecosystem anchored by Black Arts, Culture and Commerce; and collective power that assures our inalienable human right to love, health, wellness, belonging, power, safety and self- determination. The mission of the Black Cultural Zone CDC is to unapologetically center Black arts, culture and economics as we collectively design, resource, transform and build collective power for our communities.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact info:

Name: Ndidi Okwelogu

Organization: Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation

Address: 7101 Foothill Boulevard Oakland California 94605

Phone: +1-510-463-4559

Website: www.blackculturalzone.org

IG/FB: @blackculturalzone

