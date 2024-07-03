Akooda Honored with Prestigious Award at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology

Akooda Named Winner at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology Startup Achievement of the Year

BOSTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akooda is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as a winner at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, one of the world's premier business awards programs. Akooda was awarded in the category of Startup Achievement of the Year for its AI-powered Enterprise Search that powers Operations Intelligence for Instant Insights.

Explore the complete list of 2024 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/technology/winners/

The Globee® Awards for Technology honor and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals from all over the world. This award reflects Akooda's commitment to innovation, excellence, and the continued development of cutting-edge solutions in the technology sector.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from the Globee® Awards," said Yuval Gonczarowski, CEO of Akooda. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and reinforces our mission to help innovative organizations empower their users to find information quickly and efficiently, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of an organization."

The Globee® Awards, which highlight achievements in various industries, are known for their rigorous judging process. The judging panel includes industry experts from a wide range of fields, ensuring that each entry is evaluated fairly and comprehensively.

As a winner of the Globee® Awards for Technology, Akooda joins a distinguished group of companies that are leading the way in innovation and technology. This award will inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.

Akooda empowers organizations to cut through information chaos with its AI-powered Enterprise search platform. It surpasses basic search by leveraging advanced AI to swiftly locate relevant data across an entire company's ecosystem. Akooda goes beyond keywords, delivering insightful summaries, uncovering hidden trends, and providing a holistic view of the organization's knowledge base. This translates to faster information retrieval, better-informed decision making, and a rapid return on investment, all while prioritizing data security and user-friendliness.

"Congratulations to all the exceptional winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world. Keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible and inspiring us all."

Over 2,145 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/technology/judges/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Akooda:

Akooda, a pioneer in Operational Intelligence (OI), empowers companies to optimize operations and achieve greater success. Its AI-powered Enterprise Search goes beyond traditional search, sitting atop all company data to grasp the true intent behind user queries. By seamlessly connecting across all applications, Akooda creates a unified information pool, eliminating data silos and ensuring users receive a complete picture, surfacing the broader context surrounding the information they seek. Akooda delivers more than just results; it delivers insights. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including those in highly regulated industries, Akooda seamlessly integrates with existing tools like Slack, Jira, G-Suite, and Salesforce – while maintaining the highest level of security and permission requirements.

The company is backed by leading VCs including NFX, Atlassian Ventures, Founder Collective, Village Global, Flybridge Capital, Argon Ventures, New Era Capital, Two Lanterns, and Oceans Ventures, as well as several leading industry experts.

Learn more about Akooda at akooda.co.

