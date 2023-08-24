Akooda Selected From 1000s To Showcase at 2023 TechCrunch Battlefield 200

Akooda earns a spot in TechCrunch Disrupt 2023's Startup Battlefield 200, highlighting its innovative data discovery, analysis, and reporting, based on the tools already used today, to drive superior business outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akooda , the world's first Operations Intelligence platform, has been chosen to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200, the world's preeminent startup competition. This year's Startup Battlefield participants represent today's brightest early-stage startups spanning artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space and more.

Akooda was selected by the TechCrunch team as one of the final 200 exceptional startups, out of thousands of global applications, to showcase to investors and TechCrunch editors. This event, attended by 10,000 participants, an array of investors, and numerous global media outlets, serves as a significant gathering for the global startup community.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that utilizes advanced natural language processing, machine learning, and statistical modeling to swiftly and accurately extract relevant data from an organization's ecosystem, facilitating seamless communication across business units and enabling efficient project tracking and KPI analysis for management with just a few clicks," said Yuval Gonczarowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Akooda. "Being selected as a TechCrunch Startup Battlefield company validates our vision, team efforts, and customer commitment. These are the best of the best out there and I'm immensely proud of my team."

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held on September 19 - 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what's top-of-mind for the tech industry's key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more.

For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and Startup Battlefield 200 visit the conference's website here . Disrupt passes can be purchased here .

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

About Akooda

Akooda is the world's first Operations Intelligence platform, giving companies a complete understanding of their internal knowledge base. Founded in Boston Massachusetts, the company's platform is already being used by the world's leading digital organizations including Fortune 500 companies to make decisions faster.

