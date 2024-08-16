AKOOL Announces Strategic Collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services to Drive Global Innovation in AI-Driven Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKOOL Inc., a leading provider of generative AI solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in AKOOL's mission to revolutionize personalized visual marketing and advertising across the globe.

The agreement paves the way for AKOOL to work directly with TCS teams and their extensive network of customers worldwide. Through this partnership, both companies aim to leverage their combined expertise to explore and co-develop innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in diverse sectors.

Under the agreement, AKOOL and TCS will engage in various collaborative activities, including the exchange of information, joint product and solution development, and participation in TCS's Co-Innovation Network (COIN). This collaboration is expected to enhance the capabilities of both companies, enabling them to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven marketing solutions that address the unique challenges faced by businesses today.

AKOOL's suite of products includes Humanistic Streaming and Instant Digital Avatars, AI Video Translation, Studio Quality FaceSwap and more. Since its founding in 2022, AKOOL has signed up over 3 million users and over 10,000 companies as clients, solidifying its position as a leader in AI-driven visual marketing.

"We are excited to partner with Tata Consultancy Services, a global technology leader, to further our shared vision of driving innovation in AI-powered marketing," said Jiajun Lu, CEO of AKOOL. "This collaboration will not only expand our reach but also enable us to deliver more value to our customers by integrating our advanced AI technologies with TCS's robust service offerings."

The partnership set the stage to accelerate the adoption of next-generation AI marketing solutions for TCS clients worldwide, providing businesses with the tools they need to create personalized and impactful customer experiences.

For more information about AKOOL and its innovative AI solutions, visit www.akool.com .

