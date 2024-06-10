SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKOOL, a leader in generative AI solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Personalized Video feature. This cutting-edge tool allows businesses to create millions of uniquely tailored videos from a single upload, revolutionizing how companies connect with their audiences at scale.

AKOOL Launches Advanced Personalized Video Feature for Next-Level Customer Engagement Post this Watch this video to see Personalized Video in action.

In today's digital landscape, personalized content is key to capturing customer attention. AKOOL's Personalized Video offers a powerful way to combine video and data. This feature enables businesses to generate videos that adapt to individual viewer preferences and behaviors, delivering engaging, relevant content that updates in real-time based on customer interactions. AKOOL's Personalized Video turns ordinary video content into an interactive, dynamic experience. Each video is custom-tailored to reflect the viewer's interests, making communication more effective and engaging.

The process is simple and efficient. Users can upload a list of their customers, and AKOOL's platform will generate a customized video for each one. Additionally, users can combine this feature with AKOOL's other innovative tools, such as Face Swap and voice modification, to create even more personalized and engaging content. This integration allows businesses to change faces and voices for each individual video, enhancing the personalization and impact of their messages.

AKOOL's Personalized Video significantly enhances email engagement and conversion rates. By creating videos with interactive calls-to-action that align with customer interests, businesses can drive higher email open rates and boost transaction volumes. The platform automates the personalization and distribution of video emails, simplifying the process and freeing up resources. Companies can now send vast quantities of customized emails effortlessly, making their marketing campaigns more efficient and impactful.

Designed to cater to businesses of all sizes, AKOOL's Personalized Video feature offers a scalable solution that manages high volumes of content without sacrificing personalization. Whether a small startup or a large corporation, any business can use this technology to create deeper connections with their customers.

"We're thrilled to launch our Personalized Video feature, which represents a significant advancement in customer engagement," said Jiajun Lu , CEO of AKOOL. "This technology will enable businesses to deliver more meaningful and personalized experiences to their audiences."

To learn more about AKOOL's groundbreaking platform and its vision for the future of digital interaction, visit www.akool.com or contact [email protected] .

About AKOOL:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2022, AKOOL is a leader in generative AI for personalized video content and virtual human technology. Guided by Dr. Jeff Lu's expertise, AKOOL is revolutionizing user engagement and narrative innovation, leveraging AI to create unique, resonant virtual experiences that transcend traditional digital boundaries.

SOURCE AKOOL