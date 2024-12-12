AKOOL Research Celebrates Two Paper Acceptances at NeurIPS 2024: Advancing Generative AI for Real-World Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thirty-Eighth Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2024), one of the world's most prestigious AI conferences, is taking place at the Vancouver Convention Center from Tuesday, December 10 to Sunday, December 15. This year, AKOOL Research is proud to announce the acceptance of two groundbreaking papers, marking a major milestone in their commitment to advancing Generative AI and delivering impactful solutions.

In collaboration with researchers from UCLA, UCSD, and Salesforce AI Research, the AKOOL Research team has developed an innovative generative framework, the Latent Prompt Transformer (LPT). This novel approach addresses critical design and planning challenges and has been successfully applied to solve two significant real-world problems:

  1. Molecule Design – Tackling one of the biggest challenges in AI for Drug Discovery.
  2. Motion Planning – Addressing a foundational issue in AI for Robotics.

AKOOL Research is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of Generative AI, exploring new applications, and creating transformative tools that benefit both industry and society.

We invite NeurIPS attendees to explore AKOOL's work in greater depth at the following poster sessions:

1.Poster Paper

  • Title: Latent Plan Transformer for Trajectory Abstraction: Planning as Latent Space Inference
  • Authors: Deqian Kong, Dehong Xu, Minglu Zhao, Bo Pang, Jianwen Xie, Andrew Lizarraga, Yuhao Huang, Sirui Xie, Ying Nian Wu
  • Location: West Ballroom A-D, Poster #6602
  • Time: Wednesday, Dec 11, 11:00 a.m. PST2:00 p.m. PST
  • Read full paper

2.Spotlight Poster Paper

  • Title: Molecule Design by Latent Prompt Transformer
  • Authors: Deqian Kong, Yuhao Huang, Jianwen Xie, Edouardo Honig, Ming Xu, Shuanghong Xue, Pei Lin, Sanping Zhou, Sheng Zhong, Nanning Zheng, Ying Nian Wu
  • Location: East Exhibit Hall A-C, Poster #2909
  • Time: Wednesday, Dec 11, 4:30 p.m. PST7:30 p.m. PST
  • Read full pager

AKOOL is thrilled to share the latest research with the AI community and look forward to engaging with experts, academics, and industry leaders at NeurIPS. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the Latent Prompt Transformer and its potential to transform Generative AI applications.

Visit AKOOL's research page for more details: https://akool.com/research.

About AKOOL Research
AKOOL is dedicated to revolutionizing Generative AI by creating innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. Their cutting-edge research combines interdisciplinary collaboration and state-of-the-art technology to drive impactful outcomes across diverse industries.

