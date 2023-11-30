Akool's Generative AI Platform Sets New Standard for Brand Engagement

With over 10 Fortune 500 customers, Akool empowers iconic brands including Amazon, Coca Cola, and General Mills to deliver one-of-a kind immersive experiences - just in time for the holidays

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akool , the breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising, launched today setting an industry standard for AI-driven personalization in marketing and advertising. Designed for forward-thinking global brands and innovative marketing creators, Akool fosters brand loyalty, captivates audiences, and significantly increases return on investment (ROI) through immersive brand experiences.

In a world saturated with advertising messages, consumers are often bombarded with generic and uninspiring content. By immersing potential customers in the brand's story, marketers can engage and inspire them, instead of making the experience dull and uninteresting. According to a recent Capgemini Research Institute report , 58% of consumers said immersive experiences could be impactful and valuable during product selection and purchase. Nearly half of consumers believe immersive experiences will also impact product awareness and consideration and product usage and support.

Another 2023 study by McKinsey found that companies that excel at personalization generate 40% more revenue from those activities than average players – across all industries.

With Akool, marketers and advertisers can create brand and ad campaigns that allow customers to test drive a new car in their neighborhood, hang out with their favorite celebrity, try on holiday makeup or clothing or interact with personalized digital avatars. These are just a few examples of how brands can create immersive marketing campaigns and brand experiences to delight and engage customers.

"Akool's generative AI has breathed new life into our clients' branding efforts. Akool's technology was 1000X better than anything else we tested in the market," said Adam Baskin, Director of Innovation at Toolofna.

As the market undergoes a transformation, Akool is poised to lead with its groundbreaking Generative AI platform, specifically tailored for personalized visual marketing and advertising. Unlike many open-source generative AI tools that are still in their infancy and may disappoint brands with inconsistent quality, Akool sets a new standard for precision technology.

"In the fast-paced beauty industry, it's crucial for brands to stand out. With Akool's Generative AI platform we are using it to develop our holiday hair campaign and the technology has really blown us away! We are looking to Akool to deeply connect with our consumers, taking them on a personalized journey to showcase the transformative power of VOLOOM," said Patty Lund, founder and CEO of VOLOOM. "What Akool has to offer is redefining the boundaries of advertising for us and will heighten engagement and response from our community of users and influencers alike. To see Akool in action is nothing short of spectacular. It really brings the wow factor to consumers. As a brand, we're always on the lookout for innovative ways to resonate with our audience, and Akool has truly set the bar high for immersive experience marketing."

The company was recently selected as a recipient of the AI Grant , an accelerator fund for fast-forward and innovative AI startups created by serial entrepreneur and investors Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross . With a strong commitment to quality, engagement, brand loyalty, and safety/privacy - Akool is poised to reshape the way brands connect with their audiences. Akool CEO Jiajun Lu was also named one of the Top 50 Artificial Intelligence CEO's of 2023 and Akool was named one of the 20 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2023 .

"We were impressed by the technology's face-swapping capabilities and exceptional video quality after testing it for our ad campaign. Using Akool's Generative AI technology, we've created a groundbreaking experience where people can co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in personalized ads for ITC's Sunfeast Dark Fantasy #MyFantasyAdWithSRK. Akool's API integration has helped us deliver over 500,000 unique and engaging experiences for the brand," said Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues.

Key Features and Benefits of the Akool platform:

: Akool's commitment to quality and precision technology ensures that marketing and advertising campaigns meet or exceed commercial standards, leading to a substantial improvement in ROI. Businesses can expect to see a measurable impact on their bottom line. Safe and Secure: Akool is SOC 2 Compliant, certified through independent audits, ensuring trustworthy data handling. Strict adherence to GDPR underscores our commitment to the utmost protection and responsible management of personal data.

Akool was founded in 2022 and has already generated over 60 million assets for its thriving community of more than 8,000 paying customers, including notable Fortune 500 companies.

About Akool

Founded in 2022, Akool is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. Akool's platform enables marketing innovators to cut through the clutter that bombards customers by creating personalized, immersive brand experiences that captivate, inspire and delight.This results in unmatched engagement, brand loyalty, and dramatically improved ROI. Unlike more general AI providers, Akool's cloud-based APIs and fast, precision technology enable the highest quality human-centric brand experiences in the AI market. Akool is used by iconic Fortune 500 brands like Coca Cola, Amazon, and General Mills, to power revolutionary brand experiences. Dr. Jiajun Lu (founder and CEO) is a veteran in Generative AI and holds a research background from esteemed institutions like Harvard and Stanford, he ventured into AI, collaborating with tech giants such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Nreal. Dr. Lu is the author of the book 'Enhanced Human,' and was named one of the Top 50 CEOs of Artificial Intelligence Companies award. For more information go to www.akool.com

