Akorn Continues Negotiations with Lenders

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today confirmed that negotiations with certain of its lenders are ongoing following the expiration of its standstill agreement on February 7, 2020. Akorn continues to evaluate strategic alternatives to address the Company's litigation-related liabilities and position Akorn for long-term success.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn's website at www.akorn.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ongoing negotiations with certain lenders and the evaluation of strategic alternatives to address the Company's litigation-related liabilities and position Akorn for long-term success. When used in this document, the words "will," "target," "expect," "continue," "believe," "seek, "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "could," "would," "strives" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A number of important factors could cause actual results of the Company and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the Delaware Court of Chancery's October 1, 2018 decision against the Company and the Delaware Supreme Court's December 7, 2018 order affirming the Chancery Court's decision on the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally, (ii) the risk that ongoing or future litigation against the defendants or related to the court's decision may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability, (iii) the outcome of the investigation conducted by the Company, with the assistance of outside consultants, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at the Company and any actions taken by the Company, third parties or the FDA as a result of such investigations, (iv) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts, including FDA and other regulatory agency approvals and actions, if any, (v) the timing and success of product launches, (vi) difficulties or delays in manufacturing, (vii) the Company's significant indebtedness and obligation to comply with the covenants and other obligations under its debt agreements, (viii) risks related to the expiration of its standstill agreement on February 7, 2020 and lenders' rights under the Company's debt agreements, (ix) the Company's exploration of strategic alternatives, including the alternatives of seeking to restructure its indebtedness and/or implement a strategic transaction (including a sale of its assets) with the protections of a filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (x) the risk that the holders of a significant number of shares have opted out of and elected not to participate in or be bound by the settlement agreement with the putative class members in the pending securities class action (the "Settlement Agreement"), (xi) the risk that the Settlement Agreement may not obtain the necessary approval by the court or may be terminated in accordance with its terms, (xii) the risk that insurance proceeds, common shares or other consideration contemplated to be exchanged pursuant to the proposed settlement is not available at the appropriate time and (xiii) such other risks and uncertainties outlined in the risk factors detailed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2019) and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019), June 30, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019) and September 30, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019) and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Readers should carefully review these risk factors, and should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

SOURCE Akorn, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.akorn.com

