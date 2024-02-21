Akouba's Small Business Lending Platform Selected As a Finalist in Callahan & Associates' 2024 Innovation Series

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Solutions announces that its Akouba® Digital Business Lending Platform has been selected as a finalist in the Callahan & Associates and CreditUnions.com's 2024 Innovation Series. The 2024 Innovation Series is an opportunity for cutting-edge suppliers to share new innovations in their products and services with a premier credit union audience in five distinct categories. Akouba's platform was selected as a finalist in the lending category.

Companies chosen as "Most Innovative Finalists" will be part of a month-long promotion run by Callahan & Associates on CreditUnions.com. Each finalist will participate in a webinar dedicated to the category in which they were nominated, with 10 minutes given to each finalist to present the case for why they should be the winner of their category.

Akouba® is a digital lending platform that allows financial institutions of all sizes to offer business loans that are fast, efficient, and profitable. Akouba's platform features a simple and secure borrower portal with a digital application to make applying a breeze, 24/7.

"We're thrilled to be recognized in the 2024 Innovation Series. We've worked incredibly hard on the Akouba user experience and interface, as well as on the technology powering the platform," said Mike Triggiano, EVP of Product Management and Corporate Development at Velocity Solutions. Triggiano continued: "Many years ago, we identified a need for capital in the small business market that was only exacerbated by the pandemic, but many credit unions were unable to loan to their community businesses due to the high cost of entry and lackluster ROIs. Now with Akouba's platform, credit unions can now see profitability from even the smallest loans. We think that's pretty innovative!"

Winners will be announced in early March 2024.

https://creditunions.com/features/perspectives/meet-the-finalists-for-the-2024-innovation-series-lending/

To learn more about the Akouba digital business lending platform, visit www.myvelocity.com/Akouba.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity's solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

