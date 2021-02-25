Akraino Release 4 Enables Kubernetes Across Multiple Edges, Integrates across O-RAN, Magma, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that creates an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the availability of Akraino Release 4 ("Akraino R4"). Akraino's fourth release enables additional blueprints that support various deployments of Kubernetes across the edge, from Industrial IoT, to Public Cloud, Telco, and Machine Learning (ML).

Launched in 2018, and now a Stage 3 (or "Impact" stage) project under the LF Edge umbrella, Akraino delivers an open source software stack that supports a high-availability cloud stack optimized for edge computing systems and applications. Designed to improve the state of carrier edge networks, edge cloud infrastructure for enterprise edge, and over-the-top (OTT) edge, it enables flexibility to scale edge cloud services quickly, maximize applications and functions supported at the edge, and to improve the reliability of systems that must be up at all times.

"Now on its fourth release, Akraino is a fully-functioning open edge stack," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "This latest release brings new blueprints that focus on Kubernetes-enablement across edges, as well as enhancements to other areas like connected cars, ML, telco and more. This is the power of open source in action and I am eager to see even more use cases of blueprint deployments."

About Akraino R4

Building on the success of R3, Akraino R4 again delivers a fully functional open source edge stack that enables a diversity of edge platforms across the globe. With R4, Akraino blueprints enable additional use cases, deployments, and PoCs with support for new levels of flexibility that scale Public Cloud Edge, Cloud Native Edge, 5G, Industrial IoT, Telco, and Enterprise Edge Cloud services quickly, by delivering community-vetted and tested edge cloud blueprints to deploy edge services.

In addition, new use cases and new and existing blueprints provide an edge stack for Industrial Edge, Public Cloud Edge Interface, Federated ML, KubeEdge, Private LTE/5G, SmartDevice Edge, Connected Vehicle, AR/VR, AI at the Edge, Android Cloud Native, SmartNICs, Telco Core and Open-RAN, NFV, IOT, SD-WAN, SDN, MEC, and more.

Akraino R4 includes seven new blueprints for a total of 25+, all tested and validated on real hardware labs supported by users and community members, and API map.

The 25+ "ready and proven" blueprints include both updates and long-term support to existing R1, R2, and R3 blueprints, and the introduction of seven new blueprints:

Public Cloud Edge Interface (PCEI)

Private LTE/5G ICN

The AI Edge: Federated Machine Learning (ML) at Edge

The AI Edge: Intelligent Vehicle-Infrastructure Cooperation System(I-VICS)

IoT Workloads at the Smart Device Edge – Predictive Maintenance (with a Thermal Imaging Camera, vibration sensors, etc.)

KubeEdge Service

Kubernetes Native Infrastructure (KNI) for Industrial Edge

More information on Akraino R4, including links to documentation, code, installation docs for all Akraino Blueprints from R1-R4, can be found here. For details on how to get involved with LF Edge and its projects, visit https://www.lfedge.org/ .

Looking Ahead

The community is already planning R5, which will include more implementation of public cloud and telco synergy, more platform security architecture, increased alliance with upstream and downstream communities, and development of IoT Area and Rural Edge for tami-COVID19. Additionally, the community is expecting new blueprints as well as additional enhancements to existing blueprints.

