Akrochem Acquires Bech Chem, Expands Into the Paint and Coatings Industry

AKRON, Ohio, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akrochem, a leading provider of rubber chemicals and compounding materials, today announced the acquisition of Bech Chem, LLC, a company with more than 25 years of experience in the worldwide chemical supply chain. The transaction is effective immediately, and Akrochem will continue to operate under its current name.

The purchase of Bech Chem, based in Houston, Texas, enables Akrochem to expand into new industries, as well as provide more extensive support services for Bech Chem customers.

The acquisition of Bech Chem enables Akrochem to expand into the paint and coatings market, positions the company for future growth, and provides Bech Chem customers with enhanced support levels.

"The acquisition of Bech Chem allows us to bring our over 90 years of experience in chemical distribution to new markets, specifically paints, coatings, and lubricants," said Akrochem President and CEO Jay Silver. "With our experienced, 15-person technical sales staff and over 120 personnel in support roles, we will improve our value to Bech Chem customers while positioning Akrochem for future growth."

Bech Chem served a number of markets, including paint and coatings, grease and lubricants, plastics, and chemical processing. Bech Chem's outstanding reputation within the specialty chemical distribution industry was based on the exceptional service the company provided throughout the ordering process, as well as its exemplary technical sales and support. The result was strong relationships with high-quality suppliers throughout the world.

"Becoming part of the Akrochem family allows us to introduce our unique specialty product line to a much larger customer base," said Bech Chem President Henrik Bech Poulsen. "We believe that we'll be a perfect complement to Akrochem's core markets."

Akrochem's broad line of rubber compounding products and innovative technical experience contribute to the success of organizations throughout the world. Akrochem works with its customers to optimize cure systems, improve chemical dispersion, and produce better batch uniformity to help companies become more profitable.

About Akrochem

Based in Akron, Ohio, Akrochem serves companies globally in the rubber, plastic, paint, coatings, and lubricant markets. Since the company's founding in 1929, Akrochem's goal has been to improve productivity for each of it customers. Akrochem provides a comprehensive assortment of compounding materials and color concentrates—from the basic to the most complex and customized—all supported by the industry's best technical expertise and service. Akrochem promotes professionalism through its ISO-9001-2015 and National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) accreditations. Visitwww.akrochem.com for more information.

