Akron-based Venture Fund Brings Northeast Ohio to Silicon Valley

AKRON, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akron Fusion Investment Partners I, LP (dba Akron Fusion Ventures) is taking a unique approach to catalyze startup activity in Northeast Ohio. They believe that collaboratively investing in and outside the region, especially in mature ecosystems like Silicon Valley, can create a disproportionate upside for the region.

Akron Fusion Ventures (AFV) is managed by Acquire Investments, LLC. They tested this belief during a trip to Silicon Valley to meet with numerous fund managers and investors interested in NE Ohio. Several investors left their meetings with AFV having a new appreciation for opportunities in NE Ohio.

"The Akron Fusion Venture team did well to showcase the strength of the region, to attract attention from coastal VCs," said avid investor and Ohio native Apurva Desai. "I can see their strategy working beautifully to bring startups and VCs to the region, creating jobs locally, and helping local enterprises stay competitive by the infusion of latest technologies into their businesses."

The AFV team is determined to find innovative ways to attract attention to NE Ohio. Venture capitalist Howie Diamond, managing director of Alpha Bridge Ventures added: "I am very excited to explore investment and strategic partnership opportunities. The relationships and expertise they have in that region will be incredibly meaningful for a firm like ours."

While AFV seeks to invest in regional enterprises, it has also kept an eye on companies who may relocate to Northeast Ohio. AFV pitched the great advantages of NE Ohio. Entrepreneurs came away impressed.

"I'm really excited about the opportunities in Northeast Ohio," said Joshi Prateek, founder of Plutoshift, a company in the artificial intelligence space. "There's a lot that can be achieved in the Northeast Ohio region due to the strong concentration of companies within our target market."

Since returning to Ohio, AFV has continued to build on its Silicon Valley relationships by agreeing to share investment opportunities, and by assisting Silicon Valley tech companies with expansion opportunities in NE Ohio. The timing of AFV's trip was intentional, as it coincided with the NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma Raceway, at which NE Ohio native NASCAR driver Matt Tifft showcased the AFV logos on his racecar.

"Working with Matt Tifft was the perfect way to accelerate this collaboration," AFV co-founder Bill Manby Jr. said. "We found strong interest from groups in the coast wanting to invest and expand operations in our region. This is just the beginning of many long-term relationships."

