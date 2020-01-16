Akron Biotech CEO to Launch Children's Book at Frost Science's Future of Medicine Day

"This project began as a labor of love, but as the cell and gene therapy industry propels forward at an unprecedented rate, I've found it is necessary to help educate the public, beginning with our youth," Zylberberg said.

Sales proceeds will support four foundations working on scientific advancements and education in the field: the CCRM Foundation, the ARM Foundation for Cell & Gene Medicine, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) and The Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Family Support Program.

"Cell and gene-based medicines are transforming medicine and changing lives. However, these therapies will achieve their vast potential only when the public, patients and caregivers understand and feel comfortable with how they work in the body," said Stewart Parker, board chairperson for the ARM Foundation. "Dr. Zylberberg's book is so helpful because it engages and educates children in a warm and interactive way, and helps families make informed healthcare decisions."

You're Full of Genes is available now for $18.95. The Future of Medicine Day is sponsored by Phacilitate, a leader in bringing the advanced therapy industry's best minds together.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is located at 1101 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, Florida.

